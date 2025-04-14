The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More Than ₹400 Crore

Weighing 23.24 carats, this vivid blue diamond, now set in a contemporary ring crafted by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR, is estimated to be valued between $35 million and $50 million (₹300 to ₹430 crore).

'The Golconda Blue' -- a historic diamond was once owned by the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda

A magnificent relic of India’s regal legacy, The Golconda Blue diamond—once owned by the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda—is set to go under the hammer at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction in Geneva on May 14.

A Jewel of Extraordinary Value

Weighing 23.24 carats, this vivid blue diamond, now set in a contemporary ring crafted by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR, is estimated to be valued between $35 million and $50 million (₹300 to ₹430 crore).

Christie’s International Head of Jewelry, Rahul Kadakia, emphasized the rarity of the gem, stating:

“Such extraordinary noble jewels appear on the market perhaps once in a lifetime. With its royal origins, striking color, and rare size, ‘The Golconda Blue’ stands among the finest blue diamonds ever seen.”

Deep Roots in India’s Royal Heritage

What makes this auction particularly significant for Indian collectors is the diamond’s direct connection to Indian royalty and its origin in the legendary Golconda mines of present-day Telangana, famed for producing some of the world’s most precious diamonds.

Christie’s confirmed that the diamond was originally owned by Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore, a 20th-century ruler known for his sophisticated lifestyle and modern aesthetic sensibilities.

From Chaumet to Mauboussin: A Journey Through Jewels

In 1923, the Maharaja’s father commissioned Chaumet, a prestigious French jeweler, to design a bracelet featuring The Golconda Blue, after previously acquiring the well-known Indore Pears, also Golconda diamonds, from the same house.

Later in the 1930s, the gem was reimagined by Mauboussin, the official jeweler of the Maharaja, and set into an elaborate necklace paired with the Indore Pears.

This masterpiece was famously featured in a portrait of the Maharani of Indore, painted by French artist Bernard Boutet de Monvel, capturing the elegance of Indo-European royal aesthetics.

The Diamond’s Modern Journey

In 1947, the diamond found a new owner in Harry Winston, a legendary New York jeweler, who crafted it into a brooch set with a matching white diamond. This brooch eventually reached the Maharaja of Baroda, continuing its lineage through Indian aristocracy before entering private ownership.

The prestigious auction will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva, where global collectors and connoisseurs will have the rare chance to bid on this exceptional gem with a rich and royal legacy.