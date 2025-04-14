Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More Than ₹400 Crore

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More Than ₹400 Crore

Weighing 23.24 carats, this vivid blue diamond, now set in a contemporary ring crafted by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR, is estimated to be valued between $35 million and $50 million (₹300 to ₹430 crore).

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More Than ₹400 Crore

'The Golconda Blue' -- a historic diamond was once owned by the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda


A magnificent relic of India’s regal legacy, The Golconda Blue diamond—once owned by the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda—is set to go under the hammer at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” auction in Geneva on May 14.

A Jewel of Extraordinary Value

Weighing 23.24 carats, this vivid blue diamond, now set in a contemporary ring crafted by renowned Parisian jeweler JAR, is estimated to be valued between $35 million and $50 million (₹300 to ₹430 crore).

Christie’s International Head of Jewelry, Rahul Kadakia, emphasized the rarity of the gem, stating:

“Such extraordinary noble jewels appear on the market perhaps once in a lifetime. With its royal origins, striking color, and rare size, ‘The Golconda Blue’ stands among the finest blue diamonds ever seen.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deep Roots in India’s Royal Heritage

What makes this auction particularly significant for Indian collectors is the diamond’s direct connection to Indian royalty and its origin in the legendary Golconda mines of present-day Telangana, famed for producing some of the world’s most precious diamonds.

Christie’s confirmed that the diamond was originally owned by Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore, a 20th-century ruler known for his sophisticated lifestyle and modern aesthetic sensibilities.

From Chaumet to Mauboussin: A Journey Through Jewels

In 1923, the Maharaja’s father commissioned Chaumet, a prestigious French jeweler, to design a bracelet featuring The Golconda Blue, after previously acquiring the well-known Indore Pears, also Golconda diamonds, from the same house.

Later in the 1930s, the gem was reimagined by Mauboussin, the official jeweler of the Maharaja, and set into an elaborate necklace paired with the Indore Pears.

This masterpiece was famously featured in a portrait of the Maharani of Indore, painted by French artist Bernard Boutet de Monvel, capturing the elegance of Indo-European royal aesthetics.

The Diamond’s Modern Journey

In 1947, the diamond found a new owner in Harry Winston, a legendary New York jeweler, who crafted it into a brooch set with a matching white diamond. This brooch eventually reached the Maharaja of Baroda, continuing its lineage through Indian aristocracy before entering private ownership.

The prestigious auction will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva, where global collectors and connoisseurs will have the rare chance to bid on this exceptional gem with a rich and royal legacy.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

Filed under

diamond auction The Golconda Blue Trending news

Kareena Kapoor Khan is se

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s...
newsx

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is...
Mario Vargas Llosa, accla

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89
newsx

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment
newsx

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery
'The Golconda Blue' -- a

The Golconda Blue Diamond Once Owned By Indian Maharajas Is Up For Auction For More...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s...

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is This For Real?

What?! PSL Gives Player Of The Match A Hair Dryer As A Prize – Is...

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian Nobel Laureate, Dies at 89

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment

Virat Kohli Asked Him Not To, But Rahul Dravid’s Sportsmanship Shines Through In Emotional Moment

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery

McIlroy Makes History, Piastri Converts Pole & Man United Misery

Entertainment

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Jean Marsh, Emmy-Winning ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ Star Dies At 90

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?