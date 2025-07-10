LIVE TV
Home > India > The Honourable President Of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Will Attend A Special Screening Of Tanvi The Great At Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Honourable President Of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Will Attend A Special Screening Of Tanvi The Great At Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu to attend special screening of Tanvi The Great at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The film, praised globally, highlights autism and the Indian Army, with a stellar cast and crew.

President Draupadi Murmu to watch Tanvi The Great at Rashtrapati Bhavan; the acclaimed film stars Anupam Kher and highlights autism and the Indian Army with global recognition.
President Murmu to attend Tanvi The Great screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan A proud moment for Indian cinema!

Published By: Uday Pratap Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 15:22:23 IST

Tanvi The Great, Anupam Kher’s film has already earned rave reviews by several critics abroad and has been appreciated in its international festival run across Cannes, New York, Houston and London. These multiple early screenings have got the film a thundering standing ovation including the ovations from 2500 cadets and army officers and their families at the National  Defence Academy and the Southern Command, Pune respectively. 

The movie has now reached a defining moment even before the release of the film as the Honorable President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, will be watching the film at a special screening held at the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). The occasion is momentous for team Tanvi The Great.

Anupam Kher shares, “I am deeply honored to present our film, Tanvi The Great, to our Honorable President, Smt. Draupadi Murmu. As a film centered on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film, than the commander in chief of the armed forces. As a leader she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film.”

The others present at the screening will be debutant Shubhangi playing Tanvi, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, the co-writers Ankur and Abhishek, and the technical members of the film.

The film boasts of powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen. The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

