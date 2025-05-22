Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘The India-Pakistan Conflict Isn’t Just Territorial’: India Prepares Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan’s State-Sponsored Terrorism | NewsX Exclusive

‘The India-Pakistan Conflict Isn’t Just Territorial’: India Prepares Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan’s State-Sponsored Terrorism | NewsX Exclusive

In a bold diplomatic move, India is dispatching a high-level, multi-party delegation to 33 countries to present irrefutable evidence of Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism. The delegation, led by Bijayant Panda, will depart on May 23 and head to Saudi Arabia

'The India-Pakistan Conflict Isn't Just Territorial': India Prepares Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan's State-Sponsored Terrorism | NewsX Exclusive


In a bold diplomatic move, India is dispatching a high-level, multi-party delegation to 33 countries to present irrefutable evidence of Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism. The delegation, led by Bijayant Panda, will depart on May 23 and head to Saudi Arabia, marking a crucial step in India’s global campaign to isolate Pakistan as a hub of terrorism.

The delegation includes prominent figures such as Nishikant Dubey, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Raksha Khadse, Shazia Ilmi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla. They will carry a customized dossier prepared by Indian intelligence and foreign policy experts, detailing Pakistan’s decades-long support for terrorism.

Key Highlights of the Dossier:

  • Direct links between Pakistani state institutions and terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and the Haqqani Network.

  • Conclusive evidence from major terror attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, Pulwama, and Poonch.

  • Financial and digital trails of terror funding from Pakistan to sleeper cells worldwide.

  • Pakistan’s non-compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) norms.

  • International terror attacks such as 9/11 (World Trade Center) and the 2005 London bombings, which had direct or indirect Pakistani links.

India’s Operation Sindhu represents its biggest diplomatic offensive yet, aimed at exposing Pakistan’s role as a global terror hub.

Expert Analysis: Can India’s Diplomatic Push Yield Results?

Dr. Waiel Awwad (Middle East Affairs Expert, New Delhi)

*”India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for decades. The world knows Pakistan’s role in attacks like 26/11 and Pulwama, yet action has been minimal. This delegation is a smart move—India is now taking the fight to the global stage, backed by irrefutable evidence.”*

He emphasized that Pakistan’s Kashmir-centric terrorism policy remains unchanged, necessitating India’s diplomatic offensive.

Cliff Smith (National Security Expert, Washington DC)

“The India-Pakistan conflict isn’t just territorial—it’s a clash of ideologies. Pakistan’s two-nation theory fuels its terrorism policy. The U.S. must recognize Pakistan’s destabilizing role, especially as China’s influence grows in the region.”

Jordan Cop (Middle East Analyst, Germany)

*”The West must stop turning a blind eye to Pakistan’s terror links. Osama bin Laden was found near a Pakistani military base, and 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed fled to Pakistan. India should push Western allies to designate groups like Hamas and Hezbollah as terror entities.”*

Mr. Asif Rameez Daudi (International Affairs Expert, Saudi Arabia)

“Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations play a crucial role in mediating India-Pakistan tensions. However, Pakistan’s deep-state terror links make peace unlikely soon. India’s diplomatic outreach is essential to counter Pakistan’s narrative.”

IMF Pressure & Pakistan’s Economic Crisis: Will It Curb Terrorism?

Dr. Veeraad noted that while the IMF’s strict conditions on Pakistan could increase economic pressure, Islamabad’s terror infrastructure remains intact.

“Terrorism is a political tool—Pakistan won’t abandon it easily. The West must stop differentiating between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terrorists. India must fight this battle with regional allies.”

A United Front Against Terrorism

India’s diplomatic offensive is a watershed moment in its fight against terrorism. By presenting hard evidence to the world, New Delhi aims to:

  1. Isolate Pakistan diplomatically.

  2. Secure global support against cross-border terror.

  3. Pressure Islamabad to dismantle terror networks.

As Cliff Smith aptly summarized: “The world must pay attention—South Asia’s terror spillover will impact global security.”

India’s message is clear: Terrorism cannot be fought alone. The world must unite against Pakistan’s state-sponsored terror.

