The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 : Pankaj Triphati And The Unscripted Art Of Living

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 commenced on February 1 with the theme “Republic@75,” celebrating India’s democratic evolution since the adoption of its Constitution in 1950. The fair, organized by the National Book Trust of India under the Ministry of Education, embodies the motto “Hum Bharat ke log” —a tribute to the collective aspirations of the people.

Beyond the pages of books, the fair hosted a profound discussion titled “The Art of Simplicity,” featuring one of India’s most authentic actors—Pankaj Tripathi. Interviewed by author Akshat Gupta, Tripathi unraveled his thoughts on literature, life, success, and the unshakable humility that defines him. As I sat in the audience, I didn’t just witness an interview. I experienced an unfolding of simplicity—not as an abstract virtue, but as a lived philosophy. What follows is not just a report but a reflection, penned from the perspective of a learner, a struggler, and a fan.

A Man of Words, Not Just Roles

Pankaj Tripathi’s relationship with books is not transactional; it is deeply personal. When asked what he would write if he ever picked up the pen, his answer was as unexpected as it was insightful:”I would write satire, I would write poems. But I would never write about my struggles—because struggle is universal. Everyone is struggling in their own way.”

He challenged a prevalent trend in motivational literature, noting: “The world is filled with books and speeches on how to deal with failure. But no one talks about how to handle success. The reality is, there are fewer successful people, which is why the market focuses on the problems of those who fail.”

His words lingered in the air. How often do we prepare for success, for the burden that comes with it?

Perhaps the true challenge lies not in failing but in navigating triumph without losing oneself.

On Life, Sleep, and Rebirth

Tripathi’s bucket list is refreshingly ordinary: “I just want to travel. And sleep for eight hours.” In a world obsessed with goals and accomplishments, here was a man who sought rest and exploration—as if simplicity itself were a destination. His views on rebirth were equally fascinating. Initially skeptical, he admitted that having pets changed his perspective: “Sometimes, when I look into their eyes, I feel they were my relatives in a past life.” It was a sentiment that transcended logic—a belief rooted in experience rather than doctrine.

A Tree, Not a Star

When asked what he would choose to become if given another life, his response was poetic: “I want to be a plant. A tree gives everything—shade, fruits, air, and still asks for nothing in return.” In an era that thrives on visibility and validation, his aspiration is to exist in service, silently enriching the world.

The Characters That Call Him

Tripathi’s admiration for Itihas took center stage when asked which characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata he would most like to meet. His choices were telling: – Karna (Mahabharata) – the warrior of unmatched valor, burdened by fate. – Bharat (Ramayana) – the embodiment of sacrifice and duty. Two figures defined by loyalty, resilience, and moral dilemmas—a reflection, perhaps, of his own artistic inclinations.

The Burden of Saying No

Does he regret any thing he has rejected? “जो नहीं हो सक े पूर्ण–काम मैं उनको करता हूँ प्रणाम।“

(Pay obeisance to the work you couldn’t complete and move on).Yet, he confessed that turning down selfie requests in crowded places often left him with guilt.

The Reality of Pain

When asked about an experience that deeply shook him, his voice carried a weight beyond words: “My sister lost her husband in an accident. Since then, she has been unwell. That incident made me realize that what we enact on screen is merely a performance. Real tragedy is raw, brutal, and unforgiving. It changed me—as an actor and as a human being.”

In that moment, the boundary between cinema and life collapsed. Here stood a man who had mastered the craft of emotions, yet had no script to navigate personal grief.

A Father’s Unspoken Wisdom

To those distant from their fathers, he had a simple but profound message: “We never truly understand our father until we step into his shoes.” Tripathi himself experienced shunyata (emptiness) when he lost his father—an absence so profound that it defied articulation. He admitted, with visible emotion: “I never took my father’s advice in life or cinema. Now, I wish I had.” But rather than dwell on regret, he offered a perspective that was existential: “Science makes life easier. But art and literature teach us how to live. “

On Mental Health: The Courage to Hope

Acknowledging life’s inherent struggles, Tripathi recited a haunting line by Krishna Bihari Noor: ज़िंदगी से बड़ी सज़ा ही नहीं और क्या जुर्म है पता ही नहीं (There is no punishment greater than life itself, yet we do not even know our crime). Yet, he refused to let despair define his outlook, leaving us with the words of Atal Bihari Vajpayee: मनुष्य को चाहिए कि वह परिस्थितियों से लड़े, एक स्वप्न ट ू टे तो दूसरा गढ़े।

(A person must fight against circumstances—if one dream shatters, they must forge another.)

A Life in Choices

Favorite Book: Raag Darbari

Favorite Director: Anurag Basu

Favorite Movie: Paan Singh Tomar

Favorite Author: Phanishwarnath Renu

Favorite Places: Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, and the North East.

Each choice, a reflection of a man deeply rooted in literature and cultural richness.

Authenticity, Unapologetic and Unexplained

A voice from the audience asked what many wondered: How do you stay so humble and authentic? His answer was classic Pankaj Tripathi—devoid of self-analysis, grounded in being:”It is difficult for a cow or a snake to explain why they are what they are. I am Pankaj Tripathi. I am what I am.

” There was no manufactured humility, no performance of modesty. Just a man at peace with his identity. “

A Learner, A Struggler, A Fan

Why did I frame this article from these perspectives? Because that’s exactly what I felt. As a learner, it was intellectually stimulating—a masterclass in simplicity. As a struggler, it was reassuring —a reminder that hurdles are not unique but universal. As a fan, it was mesmerizing—to watch a man so deeply rooted in simplicity, despite his towering success.

For the entire duration of the event, I wasn’t just listening to his words. I was watching his eyes—searching for the tired but content man behind the celebrity. I saw a man fully present, yet occasionally lost in shunya (nothingness).

May Lord Narayana bless him with ever-evolving craft to enrich us, and bless us with ever-evolving drishti to truly experience it.

