The People Of Delhi Have Never Disappointed Me, Says PM Modi

In a heartfelt address to BJP workers at the party headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude towards the people of Delhi for their unwavering support. He acknowledged the significant victories in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024, where Delhi gave the BJP a clean sweep in all seven seats.

In a jubilant address at the BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the party’s sweeping victory in Delhi, thanking the city’s voters for their unwavering support. Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi, stating, “The people of Delhi have never disappointed me.” He highlighted the party’s victories in all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2014, 2019, and 2024, reflecting the continued trust and faith placed in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Modi’s remarks underscored the significance of the latest electoral outcome, as he praised Delhi’s voters for their commitment to development and progress. “Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly, and I assure the people that we will return double the love through development,” he added.

A Symbolic Victory Over ‘AAPda’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Prime Minister also made a powerful statement, addressing party workers and supporters with enthusiasm and pride. He said, “Today, the people of Delhi have made it clear: the rightful owner of Delhi is its people. Those who once held the arrogance of being the owners of Delhi have now been confronted with the truth.”

In his speech, Modi referred to the city’s victory as a freeing moment for Delhi, describing it as being “free of ‘AAPda’.” He credited the people of Delhi with answering his call for a chance to serve them, delivering a victory for the BJP after 27 years.

A Call for Development and Progress

PM Modi’s speech continued with a note of assurance to the people of Delhi. “I had sent a letter to all Delhi residents, which you delivered to them. I prayed to the people of Delhi to give BJP the opportunity to serve them in the 21st century, and today, the results show that trust,” he emphasized.

Expressing his deep commitment to ensuring that Delhi thrives, Modi vowed that the BJP would repay the people’s support with tangible development, and reaffirmed the party’s role as a driving force in the city’s future.

A Mandate Against AAP’s ‘Politics of Corruption’

Modi also seized the opportunity to comment on the Delhi Assembly election results, calling them a clear mandate against the “politics of corruption” that he attributed to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The victory was seen as a sign of approval from the public, rejecting AAP’s governance style in favor of the BJP’s development-oriented agenda.

His speech, which began with a spiritual chant of “Yamuna Maiya ki Jai,” was both a celebration and a call to action for the BJP, focusing on delivering on promises and further strengthening the party’s bond with the people of Delhi.

The Path Ahead: A Promised Future of Growth

As the BJP looks ahead to future initiatives in the city, PM Modi’s address served as both a victory speech and a strategic reminder of the party’s goals for Delhi. With promises of doubled development and an assurance to serve Delhi through growth and inclusivity, Modi’s remarks were clearly aimed at further consolidating the BJP’s position in Delhi and reinforcing its role in shaping the city’s future.

The results have undoubtedly set the stage for a new phase of governance in Delhi, one where the people’s mandate will be honored through decisive actions, and where the BJP continues to chart a path of progress and prosperity for all.

A New Era for Delhi

PM Modi’s speech at the BJP headquarters was a powerful reminder of the people’s influence in shaping the future of Delhi. His call for unity, development, and a commitment to deliver on promises resonated deeply with both supporters and new followers alike. As the city looks to its future, one thing is clear: the BJP intends to lead Delhi into a new era of growth and opportunity.

ALSO READ: Delhi Election 2025 Results: Did Every AAP Leader Who Went To Jail End Up Losing?