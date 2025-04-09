‘The return of Tahawwur Rana Is A Big Success’: Amit Shah On 26/11 Mastermind’s Extradition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, calling it a major diplomatic win for the Modi-led government.

He emphasized that it was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that India was able to secure Rana’s return. Shah indirectly criticized the previous governments, stating they failed to bring him back despite the gravity of the crime.

Diplomatic Push and Legal Proceedings

Rana, believed to have played a key role in the planning of the 26/11 attacks, is now set to face trial in India for his involvement in one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian soil.

“It is the responsibility of the Indian government to bring back all those who have misbehaved with the land and people of India under the law of the country. The return of Tahawwur Rana is a big success of the Modi government’s diplomacy, because the governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back,” the Office of Amit Shah stated on social media platform X.

— Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) April 9, 2025

On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Rana’s plea to halt his extradition to India. He had filed an emergency request with Chief Justice John Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay.

“The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied,” read the court’s order dated April 7.

Unfolding Next Steps in the Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had originally filed a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana in Delhi after the attacks that took more than 160 lives.

While the extradition process is tied to that specific case, authorities in Mumbai are yet to confirm whether they will seek his custody for any local investigations connected to the attacks.

“Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this matter,” sources revealed.

Officials also stated that the Mumbai Police have not yet received any official word regarding Rana’s possible transfer to the city for questioning or legal proceedings.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, has previously been convicted in the United States for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist group behind the 26/11 attacks. He was found guilty of offering material assistance to the outfit, which was responsible for the deaths of more than 174 people.

