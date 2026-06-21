The Rise Of Sextortion: Why Young Indians Are Becoming Easy Targets? Explained

As internet access and social media usage continue to grow across India, a disturbing cybercrime known as sextortion is emerging as a major threat, particularly among young people. Law enforcement agencies across the country have reported a sharp increase in complaints involving online blackmail, where victims are threatened with the release of intimate photos, videos, or personal information unless they pay money. Experts warn that the crime is evolving rapidly, with fraudsters using fake identities, social media profiles, and even artificial intelligence tools to target unsuspecting individuals.

What Is Sextortion?

Sextortion is online blackmail, where a criminal obtains intimate photographs, videos or personal information and threatens to share them unless the victim demands are met. The demands are usually money but in some cases, offenders also demand more explicit content or personal favors.

The crime usually begins with a seemingly harmless interaction on social media platforms, messaging apps, dating websites, or video calling services. Criminals often pose as attractive young men or women to gain a victim’s trust before manipulating them into sharing private content.

Why Young Indians Are Particularly Vulnerable

Young adults and teenagers spend a significant portion of their time online, making them more accessible to cybercriminals. Many users readily accept friend requests from strangers, participate in video chats, or share personal information without verifying identities.

Fraudsters exploit curiosity, loneliness, and emotional vulnerability. In many cases, victims believe they are interacting with a genuine person interested in friendship or a romantic relationship. Once trust is established, criminals quickly move the conversation to private platforms and begin collecting compromising material.

The fear of social embarrassment often prevents victims from seeking help, allowing criminals to continue their extortion attempts.

How The Scam Typically Works

A common sextortion scheme starts with a fake social media profile contacting a target. After a brief conversation, the victim may be persuaded to participate in a video call or exchange personal photos.

Unknown to the victim, the interaction is often being recorded. Shortly afterward, the criminal reveals the recordings and threatens to share them with family members, friends, employers, or social media contacts unless a payment is made.

Many victims pay the demanded amount hoping the matter will end. However, cybercrime experts caution that payments often encourage further blackmail rather than stopping it.

How To Protect Yourself

Experts recommend avoiding interactions with unknown online profiles and never sharing intimate content with people whose identities cannot be verified. Social media privacy settings should be reviewed regularly, and suspicious accounts should be blocked immediately.

If a victim is being targeted, they are advised not to send any payments to unknown people and preserve any evidence such as screenshots and messages. Reporting any incidents to local police or cybercrime units will allow law enforcement to track down the offender and stop them from targeting further people.

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