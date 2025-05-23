Home
'The West Must Stop Giving Pakistan a Free Pass': Jordan Cope Urges West to Wake Up to Pakistan's Terror Links

India’s campaign to expose Pakistan’s alleged role in fostering terrorism has found global resonance as seven Indian delegations prepare to take the message across continents. In a recent interview with senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra on NewsX, Middle East affairs expert Jordan Cope offered strong support for India’s anti-terror stance.

‘The West Must Stop Giving Pakistan a Free Pass’: Jordan Cope Urges West to Wake Up to Pakistan’s Terror Links

In a recent interview with NewsX, Middle East affairs expert Jordan Cope offered strong support for India’s anti-terror stance.


India's campaign to expose Pakistan's alleged role in fostering terrorism has found global resonance as seven Indian delegations prepare to take the message across continents. In a recent interview with senior consultant editor Vineet Malhotra on NewsX, Middle East affairs expert Jordan Cope offered strong support for India's anti-terror stance. Cope joined the debate amid rising international scrutiny over Pakistan's deep-state support of terror outfits, and stressed the need for Western powers to realign their priorities.

Middle East Mediation? “Absolutely Not,” Says Jordan Cope

Asked whether Middle Eastern nations such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia could play a useful role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, Cope was clear: “I certainly wouldn’t want Qatar to be involved in mediating Indian and Pakistani peace and conflict resolution.” He pointed to Qatar’s active role in backing Islamist groups and shaping outcomes in ways that serve extremist ideologies.

“Qatar… continues to pull the strings in the background. I certainly wouldn’t want Qatar to be involved in mediating Indian and Pakistani peace and conflict resolution especially given how Qatar asserts itself in conflicts and resolves them in manners that are favorable to Islamist interests,” Cope explained. He also noted that Qatar is “one of the largest Muslim Brotherhood funders in the world.”

While Saudi Arabia has played a role in mediating other global conflicts—such as between Russia and Ukraine—Cope argued that India should instead focus on enlisting the West’s support against Pakistani terrorism.

“The West Must Stop Giving Pakistan a Free Pass”

Turning to the West, Cope reminded viewers of Pakistan’s long history of sheltering globally wanted terrorists.

“Osama bin Laden ultimately was assassinated very near to a Pakistani military base. It’s no coincidence that he had that protection… in Abbottabad,” he said. He also cited Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, who fled to Pakistan after the U.S. closed in on him in Qatar.

“The West ultimately needs to take terrorism much more seriously, especially when it comes from Pakistani state-sponsored groups,” Cope asserted. He urged Western nations to confront the fact that terrorism based in Pakistan has already affected them and will continue to do so unless action is taken.

Terrorism Is Global—So Should Be the Response

Cope argued that terrorism should never be viewed in isolation. He drew parallels between India’s struggle and the wider global fight against Islamist extremism, including in Israel.

“In 2014, and Cliff Smith actually wrote about this, Jiv Muhammad—an extremist group—released a photo of its members dressed up in Hamas attire captioned ‘We are all Hamas,’” he said. Cope emphasized that India should go further in standing with other nations under threat from terrorism by officially designating groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad as terrorist organizations.

“If I were India right now, I would raise the West’s attention to the dangers of terrorism emerging from Pakistan,” he said. “And if I were the West or its allies such as Israel, I would remind India that it should probably as well designate terrorist groups that it has yet to do so.”

IMF Pressure Could Signal a Turning Point

Cope’s remarks also touched on financial pressures facing Pakistan, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where U.S. influence has been instrumental. The discussion highlighted how growing scrutiny—both diplomatic and economic—might be forcing Pakistan to reconsider its deep-state backing of terror groups.

“Well look, let’s be very open about the discussion of terrorism,” Cope said. While he did not express optimism for immediate peace, he hinted that sustained international pressure could force Pakistan to alter course.

