Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  'There Are Divisions Among Gujarat's Leadership': Why Did Rahul Gandhi Criticise Members Of Congress Party?

‘There Are Divisions Among Gujarat’s Leadership’: Why Did Rahul Gandhi Criticise Members Of Congress Party?

After Rahul Gandhi criticized certain Congress insiders for allegedly supporting the BJP in Gujarat, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh questioned when Gandhi would take action against them.

‘There Are Divisions Among Gujarat’s Leadership’: Why Did Rahul Gandhi Criticise Members Of Congress Party?

Rahul Gandhi recently took a dig at the members of his own Congress party for supporting the opposing Bharatiya Janata Party.


After Rahul Gandhi criticized certain Congress insiders for allegedly supporting the BJP in Gujarat, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh questioned when Gandhi would take action against them. “When will Rahul Gandhi expel BJP supporters from Congress?” Singh posted on X, sparking a new wave of political debate.

Rahul Gandhi’s Strong Remarks on Congress Insiders

While addressing Congress workers in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi pointed out internal divisions within the party in Gujarat. He stated that some leaders and workers were disconnected from the people, while others were secretly supporting the BJP.

“The leadership of Gujarat, the workers of Gujarat, the district presidents (Congress) of Gujarat, the block presidents—there are two types of people among them; there are divisions. One stands with the people, fights for people, respects the people, and has the ideology of the Congress party in his heart. The other is the one who is cut off from the people, sits far away, does not respect the people, and half of them are in cahoots with the BJP. Until we do not separate these two, the people of Gujarat cannot believe in us,” Gandhi said.

Digvijaya Singh Recalls Past Experiences

Digvijaya Singh reflected on his past experiences in Gujarat, revealing that when he was campaigning as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he was advised not to speak against the RSS. According to him, he was warned that criticizing the RSS would anger Hindus.

“The Sangh does not represent the Hindus. It only misleads and exploits the Hindus in the name of religion,” he said. He further argued that the true spiritual leaders of Hindus were the Shankaracharyas, not the RSS.

“The tradition of Shankaracharyas, the Hindu spiritual leaders, has been established for thousands of years and continues to this day. Which of these Shankaracharyas support @BJP4India and @RSSorg today?” Singh questioned in his statement.

BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, the BJP dismissed his claims and criticized his leadership. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of being responsible for Congress’s repeated electoral defeats.

“He said more than half of his party leaders were in cahoots with the BJP while he got his party defeated in more than 90 elections. In this sense, he is the biggest asset of the BJP,” Poonawalla remarked.

Poonawalla also referenced a metaphor used by Gandhi, where he said, “Race ke ghode ko baraat mein laga diya” (horses meant for racing were used in a wedding procession). The BJP spokesperson questioned whether Gandhi was indirectly criticizing Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Was it a question on the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge?” Poonawalla asked. “Is Rahul Gandhi eyeing Kharge ji’s chair (position in the party)?”

Filed under

BJP congress Digvijaya Singh Rahul Gandhi

newsx

