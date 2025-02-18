Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'There Is Something Very Dirty In His Mind': Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia

‘There Is Something Very Dirty In His Mind’: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia

The Supreme Court has raised critical concerns over the legal proceedings involving YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahabadia, as he faces multiple FIRs related to alleged obscene content.

‘There Is Something Very Dirty In His Mind’: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia


“There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program…He is insulting parents also. Why should the Courts favour him?,” Justice Kant asked.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 18) granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, in connection with FIRs filed in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur. The cases stem from alleged obscene remarks made during an episode of the India’s Got Latent show.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued an interim order preventing further FIRs related to the same show. However, the relief was granted on the condition that Allahabadia fully cooperates with the ongoing investigation. Additionally, he was given the option to seek police protection in response to reported threats.

The court also imposed restrictions on Allahabadia and his co-accused, barring them from airing similar content while the petition remains under consideration.

Despite granting protection, the bench strongly criticized the language used by Allahabadia, labeling it as “distasteful” and “offensive.” Justice Surya Kant, addressing Allahabadia’s counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, asked, “Are you defending this kind of language?” In response, Chandrachud acknowledged his disapproval of the remarks but argued that the legal question at hand was whether they amounted to a criminal offense. He referenced a past judgment that ruled profanity alone does not constitute obscenity.

However, the court remained skeptical. “If this is not obscene, then what is? Does that ruling grant people a free pass to say anything they want?” Justice Kant questioned.

Chandrachud also raised concerns about multiple FIRs, arguing that similar cases cannot be filed for the same offense. Justice Kant, however, pointed out that the allegations in each case were distinct. He noted that certain remarks made in the show specifically targeted people from Arunachal Pradesh, which led to a separate FIR.

“This is not just about bad language; his statements reflect a deeply troubling mindset,” Justice Kant observed, further questioning why the court should extend any leniency to him.

Regarding claims that Allahabadia was facing death threats, the court assured that law enforcement authorities would handle security concerns. Justice Kant also cited the Nupur Sharma case, where the Supreme Court had granted relief despite her controversial statements being “far worse.”

The case continues to spark debate over free speech, legal boundaries, and the accountability of digital influencers.

Also Read: Watch, RPF Mother On Duty With Her Child In New Delhi Railway Station

