There Is Unemployment On A Large Scale: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Speaking Lies

In a sharp rebuttal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s speech in the State Assembly during the UP budget session, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Yogi Adityanath and alleged that unemployment is on a “large scale” and accused the BJP leaders of “speaking lies”.

He also expressed concern over the future of the youth, alleging lack of unemployment oppurtunities in the state in the last nine years.

“Farmers are in losses, and the government is not compensating them…There is unemployment on a large scale. The government could not provide employment to the youth in the last nine years. Think, if the youth do not get employment, what will be there future? And if the youth do not have a future, then the future of the state and our country will not be good,” Akhilesh told reporters here.

“I am witnessing that the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party are speaking lies sitting inside the state assembly. They are claiming that there is a 24-hour power supply. But here, locals are telling us that there is no electricity. And if the electricity is supplied, it has been made costlier. A lot of money is being collected from them.”

He further alleged that “GST is being levied on the agricultural implements of the farmers, therefore making their tools costlier. This inflation is due to profiteering. This government want to make a profit”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at SP and stated that the party had left no stone unturned to defame Prayagraj.

Speaking in the State Assembly during the UP budget session, the CM said, “They (Samajwadi Party) left no stone unturned to defame Prayagraj. You were spreading propaganda about Prayagraj… As someone has rightly said, ‘Jiski jaisi drishti waisi uski srishti’… They were finding ways to defame Prayagraj. Some people were saying in Parliament that thousands of people have died in Maha Kumbh but 28,000 people were reunited with their families during Maha Kumbh.”

“Samajwadi Party and Congress only want to defame India. Their fight may be against BJP, but sometimes by fighting against BJP, they go against India…” he further said.

Yogi Adityanath stated that that the BJP government had been giving money to the people of the state as per policies without discrimination further stating that Samajwadi Party when in power was only giving money to the people associated with the party.

“For the last eight and a half years, money is being given to the public from the ‘Mukhyamantri Vivekadhin Kosh’ without any discrimination on the basis of caste, region, language. When the Samajwadi Party was in power, only people associated with the Samajwadi Party were given money… In the BJP government, money is being given to the people of UP as per the policy without any discrimination,” he said.

The UP CM also highlighted the achievements of his government and said that druing the BJP rule in the state medical colleges were built in every district of the state.

“From independence till 2017, only 17 government medical colleges were built in UP. After our government was formed, a medical college is being built in every district,” he further stated.

The ongoing budget session started on February 20 and will continue until March 5.

(With Inputs From ANI)