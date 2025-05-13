Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘There’s No Place Left for Terrorists to Hide in Pakistan’: PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor

‘There’s No Place Left for Terrorists to Hide in Pakistan’: PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a powerful and emotionally charged speech while addressing air warriors of the Indian Air Force following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister made it very clear that India has not only taken the fight to terror outfits but also sent a strong warning to those who shelter them—especially Pakistan.

‘There’s No Place Left for Terrorists to Hide in Pakistan’: PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor

PM Modi gave an emotionally charged speech while addressing air warriors of the Indian Air Force following the Operation Sindoor's success.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a powerful and emotionally charged speech while addressing air warriors of the Indian Air Force following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister made it very clear that India has not only taken the fight to terror outfits but also sent a strong warning to those who shelter them—especially Pakistan.

“There is no ‘thikana’ in Pakistan where terrorists can hide,” PM Modi declared, as he praised the Indian forces for their surgical precision and stunning speed in dismantling terror hubs during the operation.

India’s Message to Pakistan: Sleepless Nights Ahead

PM Modi didn’t mince words while describing the impact Operation Sindoor has had on Pakistan.

“Pakistan will have sleepless nights going forward,” he said. According to him, the mission not only boosted India’s global image but also gave a major lift to the country’s morale.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Op Sindoor has increased India’s pride,” he said. “You’ve given new heights to India’s self-respect.”

The Prime Minister applauded the armed forces for carrying out the operation in a record timeframe.

“Within 30 minutes, you completed the unthinkable,” he said. “Only a modern tech-backed professional force could achieve this.”

A Surprise Strike the Enemy Never Saw Coming

Modi highlighted how Indian forces left the enemy completely stunned, crediting their skill and training.

“Your skill and precision left the enemy baffled,” he said. “Enemy didn’t realise when destruction hit them and how.”

According to Modi, the primary objective of the mission was clear:
“Our goal was to target terrorists and terror camps.”

He revealed that despite Pakistan’s use of civilian and commercial aircraft as shields, Indian forces acted with caution and care to avoid any collateral damage.

“Pakistan used commercial and civilian planes as a shield,” he explained. “I am proud of how you managed your targets while protecting civilian planes.”

India Crushes Pakistan’s Dangerous Plans

The Prime Minister credited the Indian Air Force not just with tactical success, but also with defeating Pakistan’s broader intentions.

“We’ve defeated Pakistan’s nefarious plans and ideology,” Modi said. He also revealed that Pakistan had tried to attack Indian airbases—including the one he was speaking from—but failed every time.

“Pakistan tried to target our airbases, including this one,” he noted. “But Pakistan’s attempts were defeated each time.”

He praised India’s air defence systems, saying:
“Pakistan’s drones, missiles, planes didn’t stand a chance before our air defence systems.”

“You Have All Made the Nation Proud”

Modi closed his remarks with deep appreciation for the bravery and discipline shown by the Indian Air Force.

“I extend my salute to each air warrior of the Indian Air Force,” he said. “I am proud to say that you’ve all succeeded in your mission.”

He made it clear that India is no longer going to play defensive when it comes to acts of terror.

“If there is another terror attack, India will give a befitting response,” he warned. “We’ve done so through air strikes and surgical strikes.”

And now, according to him, Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the new India.

“However, Op Sindoor is the new normal,” Modi announced. “Any terror attack on India will be responded to on our terms.”

He also took a direct shot at threats of nuclear escalation, “India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.”

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

Filed under

Operation Sindoor PM Modi

Beijing has lifted its ba

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease
newsx

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach
Nissan Motor Co. announce

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul
PM Modi made it clear tha

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And...
newsx

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy will

Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And Those Back Terrorism

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And...

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held On May 25

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held...

Entertainment

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom