‘There’s No Place Left for Terrorists to Hide in Pakistan’: PM Modi Hails Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a powerful and emotionally charged speech while addressing air warriors of the Indian Air Force following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister made it very clear that India has not only taken the fight to terror outfits but also sent a strong warning to those who shelter them—especially Pakistan.

“There is no ‘thikana’ in Pakistan where terrorists can hide,” PM Modi declared, as he praised the Indian forces for their surgical precision and stunning speed in dismantling terror hubs during the operation.

India’s Message to Pakistan: Sleepless Nights Ahead

PM Modi didn’t mince words while describing the impact Operation Sindoor has had on Pakistan.

“Pakistan will have sleepless nights going forward,” he said. According to him, the mission not only boosted India’s global image but also gave a major lift to the country’s morale.

“Op Sindoor has increased India’s pride,” he said. “You’ve given new heights to India’s self-respect.”

The Prime Minister applauded the armed forces for carrying out the operation in a record timeframe.

“Within 30 minutes, you completed the unthinkable,” he said. “Only a modern tech-backed professional force could achieve this.”

A Surprise Strike the Enemy Never Saw Coming

Modi highlighted how Indian forces left the enemy completely stunned, crediting their skill and training.

“Your skill and precision left the enemy baffled,” he said. “Enemy didn’t realise when destruction hit them and how.”

According to Modi, the primary objective of the mission was clear:

“Our goal was to target terrorists and terror camps.”

He revealed that despite Pakistan’s use of civilian and commercial aircraft as shields, Indian forces acted with caution and care to avoid any collateral damage.

“Pakistan used commercial and civilian planes as a shield,” he explained. “I am proud of how you managed your targets while protecting civilian planes.”

India Crushes Pakistan’s Dangerous Plans

The Prime Minister credited the Indian Air Force not just with tactical success, but also with defeating Pakistan’s broader intentions.

“We’ve defeated Pakistan’s nefarious plans and ideology,” Modi said. He also revealed that Pakistan had tried to attack Indian airbases—including the one he was speaking from—but failed every time.

“Pakistan tried to target our airbases, including this one,” he noted. “But Pakistan’s attempts were defeated each time.”

He praised India’s air defence systems, saying:

“Pakistan’s drones, missiles, planes didn’t stand a chance before our air defence systems.”

“You Have All Made the Nation Proud”

Modi closed his remarks with deep appreciation for the bravery and discipline shown by the Indian Air Force.

“I extend my salute to each air warrior of the Indian Air Force,” he said. “I am proud to say that you’ve all succeeded in your mission.”

He made it clear that India is no longer going to play defensive when it comes to acts of terror.

“If there is another terror attack, India will give a befitting response,” he warned. “We’ve done so through air strikes and surgical strikes.”

And now, according to him, Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the new India.

“However, Op Sindoor is the new normal,” Modi announced. “Any terror attack on India will be responded to on our terms.”

He also took a direct shot at threats of nuclear escalation, “India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.”