These 10 Delhi Seats have the Highest Victory Margin: Delhi Election Results 2025

The Delhi Assembly elections have delivered resounding victories in several key constituencies, with some candidates securing commanding leads. From Matia Mahal to Rohini, these high-margin wins highlight the strongholds of both BJP and AAP in the fiercely contested race.

The Delhi elections have delivered resounding victories in several key constituencies, with some candidates securing commanding leads.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive lead in the fiercely contested Delhi Assembly elections, surpassing the halfway mark of 36 seats, according to the Election Commission. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) follows at a distant second with over 20 seats. This marks a significant turnaround for the BJP, which had been limited to single digits in the last two assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, the Congress failed to make an impact, trailing in all 70 Assembly constituencies, placing it on course for a third consecutive electoral washout in the national capital.

Early Lead and Momentum Shift

Counting of votes began at 8 AM, with the BJP taking an early lead. The AAP briefly closed the gap, bringing the contest to a near deadlock. However, the BJP quickly regained momentum, steadily inching towards the 50-seat mark and solidifying its position.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top 11 Seats with Highest Victory Margins in Delhi Election 2025

As results poured in, certain constituencies stood out for their decisive victory margins. Below is a look at the 11 Delhi seats with the most significant leads:

1. Matia Mahal

Winner: Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP)

Aaley Mohammed Iqbal (AAP) Runner-up: Deepti Indora (BJP)

Deepti Indora (BJP) Victory Margin: 42,724 votes

2. Seelam Pur

Winner: Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP)

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad (AAP) Runner-up: Anil Kumar Sharma (Gaur) (BJP)

Anil Kumar Sharma (Gaur) (BJP) Victory Margin: 42,477 votes

3. Rohini

Winner: Vijender Gupta (BJP) Runner-up: Pardeep Mittal (AAP) Victory Margin: 37,816 votes



4. Deoli

Winner: Prem Chauhan (AAP)

Prem Chauhan (AAP) Runner-up: Deepak Tanwar (Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas))

Deepak Tanwar (Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)) Victory Margin: 36,680 votes

5. Okhla

Winner: Amanatullah Khan (AAP)

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) Runner-up: Shifa Ur Rehman Khan (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)

Shifa Ur Rehman Khan (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Victory Margin: 30,030 votes

6. Najafgarh

Winner: Neelam Pahalwan (BJP)

Neelam Pahalwan (BJP) Runner-up: Tarun Kumar (AAP)

Tarun Kumar (AAP) Victory Margin: 29,009 votes

7. Ballimaran

Winner: Imran Hussain (AAP)

Imran Hussain (AAP) Runner-up: Kamal Bagri (BJP)

Kamal Bagri (BJP) Victory Margin: 29,823 votes

8. Rithala

Winner: Kulwant Rana (BJP)

Kulwant Rana (BJP) Runner-up: Mohinder Goyal (AAP)

Mohinder Goyal (AAP) Victory Margin: 29,616 votes

9. Shalimar Bagh

Winner: Rekha Gupta (BJP)

Rekha Gupta (BJP) Runner-up: Bandana Kumari (AAP)

Bandana Kumari (AAP) Victory Margin: 29,595 votes

10. Patparganj

Winner: Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi) (BJP)

Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi) (BJP) Runner-up: Avadh Ojha (AAP)

Avadh Ojha (AAP) Victory Margin: 28,072 votes

With the BJP’s strong performance and AAP struggling to keep up, the electoral landscape in Delhi appears to be shifting. As results are finalized, the implications for both parties in the capital’s political future will become clearer.

Also Read: These 10 Seats Decided the Delhi Election Result 2025: Lowest Victory Margin