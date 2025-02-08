These 10 Seats Decided the Delhi Election Result 2025: Lowest Victory Margin

Several key battlegrounds in Delhi saw razor-thin margins as the BJP edged past AAP to reclaim power after 27 years. The fiercely contested 2025 assembly elections reshaped the capital’s political landscape.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, as the results of the 2025 assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. The victory halts the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) attempt at securing a third consecutive term.

BJP Secures Majority, Exit Polls Prove Accurate

The BJP is projected to secure around 50 seats, while the AAP is expected to win approximately 20. This outcome aligns closely with predictions made by exit polls. Peoples Pulse had forecasted a significant BJP victory, projecting a range of 51-60 seats, while Axis My India estimated a win between 45-55 seats for the party.

Key Battlegrounds: The Closest Contests in the 2025 Delhi Elections

Several seats witnessed fiercely contested battles, with narrow victory margins determining the final outcome. Here are the 10 most closely fought constituencies:

1. Sangam Vihar

Winner: Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP)

Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP) Runner-up: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP)

Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP) Victory Margin: 344 votes

2. Trilokpuri

Winner: Ravi Kant (BJP)

Ravi Kant (BJP) Runner-up: Anjana Parcha (AAP)

Anjana Parcha (AAP) Victory Margin: 392 votes

3. Rajinder Nagar

Winner: Umang Bajaj (BJP)

Umang Bajaj (BJP) Runner-up: Durgesh Pathak (AAP)

Durgesh Pathak (AAP) Victory Margin: 1,231 votes

4. Jangpura

Winner: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP)

Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) Runner-up: Manish Sisodia (AAP)

Manish Sisodia (AAP) Victory Margin: 675 votes

5. Malviya Nagar

Winner: Satish Upadhyay (BJP)

Satish Upadhyay (BJP) Runner-up: Somnath Bharti (AAP)

Somnath Bharti (AAP) Victory Margin: 2,131 votes

6. Greater Kailash

Winner: Shikha Roy (BJP)

Shikha Roy (BJP) Runner-up: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP)

Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) Victory Margin: 3,188 votes

7. Timarpur

Winner: Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP)

Runner-up: Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo) (AAP)

Victory Margin: 3,310 votes

8. New Delhi

Winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP)

Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP) Runner-up: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) Victory Margin: 4,089 votes

9. Shahdara

Winner: Sanjay Goyal (BJP)

Sanjay Goyal (BJP) Runner-up: Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP)

Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP) Victory Margin: 5,178 votes

10. Vikaspuri

Winner: Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP)

Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP) Runner-up: Mahinder Yadav (AAP)

Mahinder Yadav (AAP) Victory Margin: 5,548 votes

A Landmark Shift in Delhi Politics

The BJP’s win marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the capital. The close contests in several constituencies indicate a highly competitive election, with BJP managing to edge past its rival in crucial battlegrounds.

As the party prepares to govern Delhi once again, all eyes will be on the policies and governance model it adopts to shape the city’s future.

