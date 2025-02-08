Home
These 10 Seats Decided the Delhi Election Result 2025: Lowest Victory Margin

Several key battlegrounds in Delhi saw razor-thin margins as the BJP edged past AAP to reclaim power after 27 years. The fiercely contested 2025 assembly elections reshaped the capital’s political landscape.

Delhi-Election-2025-Result-.jpg

[1/2] - Several key battlegrounds in Delhi saw razor-thin margins as the BJP edged past AAP to reclaim power after 27 years.
Delhi-Election-2025-Result-1.jpg

[2/2] - Several key battlegrounds in Delhi saw razor-thin margins as the BJP edged past AAP to reclaim power after 27 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, as the results of the 2025 assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. The victory halts the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) attempt at securing a third consecutive term.

BJP Secures Majority, Exit Polls Prove Accurate

The BJP is projected to secure around 50 seats, while the AAP is expected to win approximately 20. This outcome aligns closely with predictions made by exit polls. Peoples Pulse had forecasted a significant BJP victory, projecting a range of 51-60 seats, while Axis My India estimated a win between 45-55 seats for the party.

Key Battlegrounds: The Closest Contests in the 2025 Delhi Elections

Several seats witnessed fiercely contested battles, with narrow victory margins determining the final outcome. Here are the 10 most closely fought constituencies:

1. Sangam Vihar

  • Winner: Chandan Kumar Choudhary (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 344 votes

2. Trilokpuri

  • Winner: Ravi Kant (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Anjana Parcha (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 392 votes

3. Rajinder Nagar

  • Winner: Umang Bajaj (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Durgesh Pathak (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 1,231 votes

4. Jangpura

  • Winner: Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Manish Sisodia (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 675 votes

5. Malviya Nagar

  • Winner: Satish Upadhyay (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Somnath Bharti (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 2,131 votes

6. Greater Kailash

  • Winner: Shikha Roy (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 3,188 votes

7. Timarpur

  • Winner: Surya Prakash Khatri (BJP)
    Runner-up: Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo) (AAP)
    Victory Margin: 3,310 votes

8. New Delhi 

  • Winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 4,089 votes

9. Shahdara

  • Winner: Sanjay Goyal (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Jitender Singh Shunty (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 5,178 votes

10. Vikaspuri

  • Winner: Pankaj Kumar Singh (BJP)
  • Runner-up: Mahinder Yadav (AAP)
  • Victory Margin: 5,548 votes

A Landmark Shift in Delhi Politics

The BJP’s win marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance in the capital. The close contests in several constituencies indicate a highly competitive election, with BJP managing to edge past its rival in crucial battlegrounds.

As the party prepares to govern Delhi once again, all eyes will be on the policies and governance model it adopts to shape the city’s future.

Also Read: ‘Make Delhi Great Again’: Netizens Troll AAP, Congress as BJP Set to Win Delhi Elections

Filed under

Delhi Election Results 2025 Delhi Elections 2025

