‘These Screenshots Put Us To Shame’: Trinamool Congress MP On ‘Versatile International Lady’ Chat Leak

In a major embarrassment for Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), private WhatsApp chats between two of its MPs—Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad—were leaked on Tuesday, revealing a bitter internal squabble and references to an unnamed "versatile international lady," believed to be another party MP.

Private WhatsApp chats between two of its MPs—Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad—were leaked on Tuesday, revealing a bitter internal squabble

In a major embarrassment for Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), private WhatsApp chats between two of its MPs—Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad—were leaked on Tuesday, revealing a bitter internal squabble and references to an unnamed “versatile international lady,” believed to be another party MP.

The leak, made public by BJP leader Amit Malviya on X (formerly Twitter), comes at a sensitive time for the Trinamool Congress as it gears up for next year’s crucial Assembly elections. The screenshots allegedly show Banerjee and Azad trading personal insults, mocking each other’s behavior, and making cryptic remarks that have sparked speculation and discomfort within the party.

Trinamool Veteran Sougata Roy Reacts: “This Should Not Have Happened”

Reacting to the controversy, senior TMC leader Sougata Roy expressed disappointment and concern over the leaked messages.

On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation. It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the… pic.twitter.com/BwqQRE8FhI Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 7, 2025

“The screenshots that have been published have put us to shame and embarrassment. This should not have happened,” he said.

Calling for discipline and discretion within the party, Roy added, “Every party should maintain internal privacy,” and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take appropriate action.

What Do the Leaked Chats Reveal?

Though NDTV has not independently verified the authenticity of the messages, the screenshots shared by Amit Malviya appear to show a heated personal exchange between Banerjee and Azad.

In one message, Kirti Azad accuses Banerjee of being intoxicated, “… you have had one too many.”

He goes on to scold Banerjee for his behavior, “… stop your childish and erratic behaviour. Act like an adult…”

Banerjee, in return, seems to fire back at Azad, taking a dig at his political history, “… you (Mr Azad) were thrown out of BJP for doing internal politics… you are still captain of internal politics.”

The messages also include cryptic references to a “versatile international lady”, reportedly another TMC MP. Banerjee appears to praise someone for revealing her so-called “activities,” stating, “Not a single boyfriend stood with her.”

He also congratulates a “gentleman who opened the beautiful activities of versatile international lady.”

The Backstory: How Did This Fight Start?

According to Amit Malviya’s social media post, the public fallout between the two MPs began after an incident involving the Election Commission.

One TMC MP had reportedly been instructed to join a delegation of party members heading to the EC’s Delhi office. Instead, the MP went alone—defying party instructions. This, according to Malviya, sparked anger among colleagues. “This angered another MP… who confronted him when they came face-to-face at the Election Commission. A heated exchange followed… with the two shouting at each other,” Malviya wrote.

He further claimed that the altercation escalated to the point that police personnel were asked to intervene.

The disagreement reportedly reached Mamata Banerjee, who then asked both MPs to stand down. However, the drama continued digitally, spilling into the party’s internal WhatsApp group labeled ‘AITC MP 2024’, where messages were exchanged and factions emerged. “… the feud… spilled over into the ‘AITC MP 2024’ WhatsApp group, where warring camps took sides and traded barbs,” Malviya posted.

Speculations Over the “Versatile International Lady”

The phrase “versatile international lady” has become the most controversial element of the leaked messages. The cryptic reference has led to intense speculation on social media about the identity of the woman being discussed.

Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady (VIL)’… This is the stuff legends are made of! pic.twitter.com/dsubQrmQUj — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 8, 2025

“… the question still lingers: who exactly is the ‘versatile international lady’?” Malviya wrote, fanning the flames of political gossip.

He added that the insults continued online even after the alleged face-to-face spat at the Election Commission’s premises on April 4, “Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs on the precincts of the Election Commission of India on April 4… the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady’… This is the stuff legends are made of…”

Video Footage Also Circulating

Along with the chat screenshots, videos have also surfaced. While the authenticity of the videos hasn’t been independently confirmed, they appear to show Kalyan Banerjee, along with Derek O’Brien (TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader) and at least four women MPs, speaking animatedly.

In one clip, Banerjee is reportedly heard insisting that he does not owe his MP status to any political quota or having switched parties, making a veiled reference to his political legitimacy.

BJP Capitalizes on Internal Discord

For the BJP, the timing of the controversy is politically opportune. The party has wasted no time in highlighting the apparent disorder within the TMC.

Malviya’s posts are clearly designed to project the Trinamool as a party divided and struggling with discipline issues ahead of key elections. By publicizing the internal fight, the BJP is hoping to cast doubt on the TMC’s stability and unity under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.

What’s Next for the Trinamool Congress?

The leaks have undoubtedly embarrassed the Trinamool Congress and put its leadership under pressure to address internal dissent.

Whether disciplinary action will be taken against the two MPs remains unclear, but senior leaders are already calling for introspection and restraint. At a time when the party is focused on consolidating its base and preparing for an intense electoral battle, such infighting is the last thing it needs.

With whispers, screenshots, and speculation still swirling, one question continues to dominate political circles:

Who is the “versatile international lady”—and why has her name caused such a storm within Bengal’s ruling party?