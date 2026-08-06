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Home > India News > “They Are Not Anti-National”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Gen Z Protest AT Jantar Mantar

“They Are Not Anti-National”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Gen Z Protest AT Jantar Mantar

RSS chief backs Gen-Z NEET protesters, stating their grievances are genuine and urging the government to avoid labeling student dissent as "anti-national."

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief (Source;ANI)
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief (Source;ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 21:37 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday backed the widespread student protests over the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak and exam irregularities, stating that the grievances of Gen-Z are genuine. He emphasized that these protests should not be labeled “anti-national,” stressing that constructive efforts must be made to reform the examination system. His remarks are being viewed as the RSS’s most significant outreach to the country’s youth following weeks of intense student demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

“They Are Our Own People”: RSS Chief on Youth Unrest

Addressing the ongoing discontent among young aspirants, Bhagwat emphasized the need for empathy, dialogue, and a sense of belonging when dealing with the younger generation.”If Gen-Z is protesting, it does not make them anti-national. They are our own people, the next generation. We must understand them, and they should understand us,” Bhagwat remarked. He further noted that a genuine relationship built on mutual recognition is essential. “With a sense of belonging along with dialogue, I say a relationship is needed. This is our relationship, and its recognition is necessary,” the RSS leader added.

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On the Police Lathi Charge at Jantar Mantar

Commenting on the violent clashes and subsequent police lathi charge at Jantar Mantar, the 75-year-old RSS chief acknowledged that while he did not possess complete details, his inclination remained with the students. “We need to understand why it happened and examine where things went wrong. I am speaking based on what I have read in newspapers. Reports say some miscreants were involved, but if I have to trust someone blindly, I would trust Gen-Z,” he stated. Comparing today’s youth with his own generation, Bhagwat observed that the shift toward questioning authority represents a distinct, modern way of engaging with the world.

Delhi Student Protests 2026

The intense 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar recently came to an end following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the government’s approval of key demands raised by student representatives during high-level meetings. The nationwide movement had previously escalated into violent confrontations during a march to Parliament, leaving hundreds of students and several police personnel injured.

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“They Are Not Anti-National”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Gen Z Protest AT Jantar Mantar
Tags: gen-z-protestsJantar MantarMohan BhagwatNEET paper leakNEET protestRSS ChiefRSS youth outreachstudent unrest India

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“They Are Not Anti-National”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Gen Z Protest AT Jantar Mantar

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“They Are Not Anti-National”: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Breaks Silence On Gen Z Protest AT Jantar Mantar
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