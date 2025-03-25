Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘They Did Propaganda…’: Yogi Adityanath Alleges Congress, INDIA Bloc Used George Soros’ Money

‘They Did Propaganda…’: Yogi Adityanath Alleges Congress, INDIA Bloc Used George Soros’ Money

Yogi also unleashed a fierce critique of the Congress party over the four per cent Minority reservation quota bill, stating that the reservation on the basis of religion by the Congress-led Karnataka government is an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution.

‘They Did Propaganda…’: Yogi Adityanath Alleges Congress, INDIA Bloc Used George Soros’ Money

Yogi Adityanath


In a big charge, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc used billionaire George Soros’s money to influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sharpening his attacks, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister even called this alleged involvement an act by a “traitor.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Adityanath said, “They did propaganda and they had not only spread propaganda, but foreign money was also involved in it. George Soros had long ago announced it… I am saying that foreign money was involved in the Lok Sabha elections throughout the country in which Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc were directly indirectly involved, and through that, they tried to influence the elections. This falls in the category of deshdroh (treason).”

Yogi On Kunal Kamra

The Uttar Pradesh CM also opened up on the recent controversy surrounding stand-up artiste Kunal Kamra. Criticising him, the Chief Minister said that some people have treated freedom speech as their birthright to divide the country further.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The freedom of expression cannot be used to attack. It is unfortunate that some people considered the freedom of speech as their birthright to divide the country and further deepen divisions,” Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also unleashed a fierce critique of the Congress party over the four per cent Minority reservation quota bill, stating that the reservation on the basis of religion by the Congress-led Karnataka government is an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution.

He said, “The reservation on the basis of religion by Karnataka government is an insult to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution. What all wrong did they not do to the Constitution in 1976?.”

“DK Shivakumar is saying exactly what he has inherited from Congress’s legacy,” he said.

Asked about his “dabang” style of governance, the chief minister said, “This lathi not only safeguards our sisters, daughters, businessmen but also deals with mafia and goons. Ye humara Dabang style nahi, yeh humari sharafat ka style hai.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Karnataka Honey Trap Row: ‘No Complaint Filed Yet’, Says Home Minister Parameshwara

Filed under

george soros yogi adityanath

In a big charge, Uttar Pr

‘They Did Propaganda…’: Yogi Adityanath Alleges Congress, INDIA Bloc Used George Soros’ Money
What Is New For Delhi Wom

What Is New For Delhi Women In Today’s Budget?
newsx

BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Campaign To Aid 32 Lakh Underprivileged Muslims During Eid
India is reportedly consi

India Mulls Tariff Cuts On $23 Billion Of US Imports: Report
Palestinian filmmaker Ham

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?
newsx

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2025 OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared On April...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is New For Delhi Women In Today’s Budget?

What Is New For Delhi Women In Today’s Budget?

BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Campaign To Aid 32 Lakh Underprivileged Muslims During Eid

BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Campaign To Aid 32 Lakh Underprivileged Muslims During Eid

India Mulls Tariff Cuts On $23 Billion Of US Imports: Report

India Mulls Tariff Cuts On $23 Billion Of US Imports: Report

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2025 OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared On April 5 – Where & How To Check

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2025 OUT, Class 10th Results To Be Declared On April...

Entertainment

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success