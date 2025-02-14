‘They Forced Him To Drink Cleaning Liquid’, A Father’s Fight Against Kerala’s Ragging Horror| NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Lakshmana Perumal, the father of one of the victims, reveals the shocking details of how his son and two other students were physically assaulted, extorted for money, and forced to drink bathroom cleaning liquid by senior students.

Ragging continues to be a horrifying reality in educational institutions, and the recent incident at Kottayam’s Government Nursing College is a shocking reminder of the brutality faced by students. Five third-year and second-year students were arrested for allegedly assaulting and extorting money from first-year students over the past three months. The accused, identified as Rahul Raj KP (22), Rijiljith C (21), Vivek NV (21), Samuel Johnson (20), and Jeeva NS (19), had been forcing their juniors to pay for alcohol and physically abusing them since November.

Too terrified to speak up, the victims silently endured months of suffering until three of them finally informed their families, leading to a police complaint. Following an investigation, the accused were expelled from the college, and a case was registered against them.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Lakshmana Perumal, the father of one of the victims, shared details of the ordeal his son and two other students endured, the delayed intervention, and his fight for justice. (For privacy reasons, we have changed the victim’s name to Jithin.)

Question: We all came to know about the brutal Kerala nursing college ragging case. Can you tell us what happened?

Lakshmana Perumal: I call my son every day. On Monday, February 11, at 2 PM, a teacher called me and asked, “Does Jithin call you all night?” She asked again, “Did he say anything at night?” I became worried and called my wife. I started feeling suspicious. We called the teacher again, and she told us, “Some students were disturbing and harassing him, so I went to the principal.”

Senior students were collecting money from first-year students. When the freshers refused to give them money, the seniors assaulted them. They grabbed their necks, held them down, and forced them to drink bathroom cleaning liquid. Among the three students who were assaulted, two are from the Scheduled Tribe community, and my son belongs to the Scheduled Caste. One of the victims is from Malappuram his father is handicapped and he was attacked with a compass. His father informed the teacher, and only then was the entire incident uncovered. The students were brutally beaten, and alcohol was forcefully poured into their mouths. Following the incident, the principal suspended the culprits and informed the police.

Father Highlighted Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act

Question: What action do you want against the culprits?

Lakshmana Perumal: They deserve strict punishment that meets global standards. They should not be allowed to walk free. This case should serve as a warning to anyone involved in such criminal activities. If they are released from jail, no college should admit them again. Under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998, any student convicted of an offense under Section 4 shall be dismissed from the educational institution and shall not be admitted to any other institution for three years from the date of dismissal.

Question:The students endured ragging for three months. When did the parents come to know about the incident? Was it due to the timely intervention of the parents that this case gained attention?

Lakshmana Perumal: It was only because of the student from Malappuram that the teacher came to know about it. When the teacher questioned him further, that’s when everything was revealed. Then, they disclosed the full brutality of the ragging. The teacher told us that my son was also a victim. The seniors were taking money from them. When the police registered the case, the media got involved, and only then did the issue gain public attention.

“Pappa, My Seniors Harassed Us And Threatened To Kill Us”

Question: When did Jithin tell you about the incident?

Lakshmana Perumal: Three students informed the teacher about the issue. My son’s teacher was the first to share the incident with us. After that, Libin called me and said, “Pappa, my seniors harassed us and threatened to kill us. They took money from us.” On the morning of February 11, the teacher narrated the entire incident to us. My wife and I spoke with our son, and he told us that he was brutally beaten and even thrown to the floor.

Question: A viral video has been circulating on YouTube related to the nursing college ragging case. What did you feel after watching it?

Lakshmana Perumal: What can I do? Is anyone hearing my cries? No one. As a parent, all I can say is that the culprits should be given strict punishment. Nobody has come to inquire about the case, and no one has visited my home. What kind of situation is this?

“We Are The Kings Of This College”: Seniors

Question: Why didn’t Jithin and the other students reveal the harassment earlier?

Lakshmana Perumal: Mainly because they are first-year students, and the seniors were sending them threatening messages. The seniors told them, “We are the kings of this college. Even the principal obeys us.”

Question: Normally, every hostel should have a warden and security. Why were they silent at that time?

Lakshmana Perumal: There is a warden in the hostel. They said that if something happened after 12 AM, they wouldn’t know about it.

“MLA Did Not Visit Us”: Father

Question: What was the response from the police, ministers, and other political representatives?

Lakshmana Perumal: No one came to talk to me or my family. It is their duty to speak to us. Justice is given according to the vested interests of certain people. Even the Peerumade MLA did not visit us. Why? I belong to this land.

Question: Last year, in February, a similar ragging case happened Siddharth’s case. There have been reports of Idimuri (torture rooms) in Kerala hostels. Why do you think such ragging incidents keep happening? Do you believe the government is failing to take action?

(He remained silent and did not answer.)

Question: How is Jithin doing now? How is his physical and mental health?

Lakshmana Perumal: He is fine now. There are no behavioral changes in him. The teachers and the principal did their duty at the right time. I will keep fighting for my son’s justice. I won’t give up.

Question: What would you like to say to the government?

Lakshmana Perumal: I just want to say that such cases should never happen again. I have full hope and trust in our legal system. But no one from the responsible authorities has come to speak with me.

