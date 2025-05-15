They Killed For Our Religion, We Striked For Their Deeds: Rajnath Singh Addresses Indian Army In Srinagar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Indian army at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar, where he paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and strongly underlined India’s resolve against terrorism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Indian army at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar, where he paid tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and strongly underlined India’s resolve against terrorism. His visit came in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, which the government has described as one of India’s most significant counter-terror operations till date.

Speaking in the presence of top military and civil leadership including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Command GOC-in-C Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, and 15 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastav, Singh began his address with a tribute to the martyred soldiers of Pahalgam.

I Salute The Willpower of Our Army

“I bow to our brave soldiers,” Singh said, “and to the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam at the hands of terrorists. Their memory shall forever be etched in the nation’s soul.”

“The courage of our wounded soldiers is unmatched, and I pray for their speedy recovery,” Singh stated. He lauded the spirit and precision of the forces in destroying enemy posts and bunkers, emphasizing, “You struck their bases with precision and fury they will never forget.”

Singh, calling himself a “messenger of the people,” declared, “The message I bring is that every Indian is proud of our soldiers.”

He continued, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Operation Sindoor has not only exposed the depth of our preparedness but also fulfilled the dream of a nation to decisively act against terrorism.”

In a sharp warning to Pakistan, he added, “They struck our forehead, and we struck their chest. If Pakistan truly wants peace, it must stop sheltering terror groups and stop using its soil for barbaric acts.”

Recalling the Islamabad Declaration during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, Singh said, “Pakistan promised to end terrorism from its soil but betrayed India then, and continues to do so now.”

Act Of War

Highlighting the strategic shift under the Modi government, he remarked, “Any terror strike from Pakistan will now be treated as an act of war. Talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. If we ever talk, it will only be about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

Are Nuclear Weapons Safe With Pakistan?

Singh questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, saying, “Is it safe to let an irresponsible and rogue nation hold nuclear weapons? I believe Pakistan’s atomic weapons should be under IAEA surveillance.”

In one of his strongest statements, he said, “When terrorists in Pahalgam asked our people their religion before killing them, we responded by judging their karma and ending them.”

He concluded by contrasting India’s global stature with Pakistan’s: “Wherever Pakistan stands, a queue for aid begins. Recently they went to the IMF for funds, while India contributes to the IMF to support poorer nations. That is where India stands today.”

The Defence Minister’s visit sent a strong signal—India will not just defend, it will strike when provoked, and the strength of its soldiers remains the backbone of that conviction.

