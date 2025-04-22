‘They Killed My Husband In Front of Me — Then Said, Go Tell This To Modi’’: Wife Of Karnataka Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

A family vacation turned into a nightmare in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where a man from Karnataka was killed in a terror attack on Tuesday. His wife, Pallavi, watched in horror as gunmen opened fire, leaving her husband dead in front of their young son.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A man from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was killed in a terror attack on Tuesday while vacationing with his family in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The victim, according to the India Today report, identified as Manjunath, had traveled to the valley along with his wife Pallavi and their young son.

Wife Recounts Horrifying Moment

Pallavi, who witnessed the attack firsthand, described the harrowing experience.

“Three of us – me, my husband and our son – had gone to Kashmir. It happened around 1.30 pm, I think. We were at Pahalgam. He died on the spot, in front of my eyes,” she said. “It still feels like a bad dream,” she added, visibly shaken.

She also expressed gratitude to local civilians who stepped in during the chaos. “Three local people rescued me,” she said.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Targeted Violence Alleged

According to Pallavi, the attackers appeared to be targeting Hindus. “Three to four people attacked us. I told them – kill me too, you’ve already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi’,” India Today quoted Pallavi.

Pallavi has urged the authorities to expedite the process of bringing her husband’s body back to Karnataka.

“The body can’t be brought down easily. It needs to be airlifted. We want it brought back immediately,” she appealed.

CM Siddaramaiah Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the incident in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi,” he stated.

He further assured continued support to the affected family. “We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” the Chief Minister added.

