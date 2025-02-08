‘They Left Him Free To Go To Jail’: Smriti Irani Takes A Jibe At Arvind Kejriwal As BJP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a stunning comeback in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, securing a clear majority after nearly three decades. This marks the end of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 10-year rule, as the party suffered a major setback, with its top leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, losing their seats.

The BJP has made a stunning comeback in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, securing a clear majority after nearly three decades.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a stunning comeback in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, securing a clear majority after nearly three decades. This marks the end of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 10-year rule, as the party suffered a major setback, with its top leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, losing their seats.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The election results reflect a massive shift in voter sentiment, with BJP leading in over 45 of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, while AAP struggles to hold onto just over 20 seats.

Arvind Kejriwal Defeated, Faces Political and Legal Challenges

One of the most shocking results of this election was the defeat of Arvind Kejriwal, the three-time Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal, who had resigned from the post due to allegations in the excise policy case, had stated earlier that he would only return if the “people’s court” ruled in his favor. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Kejriwal lost his seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal was not the only senior leader from AAP to face defeat. His closest ally, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with prominent leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Avadh Ojha, also failed to secure victories.

Smriti Irani’s Sharp Criticism of Kejriwal

Reacting to AAP’s crushing defeat, BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, she said:

“Arvind Kejriwal, who anointed himself as the harbinger of social reforms, is one of the most corrupt politicians in India. The people of Delhi have given him a resounding defeat. They have left him free enough to go to jail now and pay for his crimes.”

Her remarks highlight how the corruption allegations against AAP played a crucial role in shaping public opinion during the elections.

BJP’s Victory Attributed to PM Modi’s Leadership

Ms. Irani credited the BJP’s landslide victory in Delhi to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to her, Modi’s governance model and welfare initiatives helped BJP win over Delhi voters, many of whom had supported AAP in previous elections.

She said:

“One man ensured the rout of the Aam Aadmi Party and that man is Narendra Modi. One of the best things that BJP did was to make Narendra Modi the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014.”

Her statement reflects how Modi’s popularity and influence were key factors in BJP’s return to power in Delhi.

What This Victory Means for BJP’s National Strategy

With the BJP winning back Delhi, the party is now looking ahead to further state elections. Smriti Irani hinted that the momentum from Delhi’s victory would extend to other states, particularly Bihar, where elections are due soon.

When asked about the BJP’s future plans, she confidently stated, “It means the BJP will win in Bihar next.”

This suggests that the BJP sees its success in Delhi as a stepping stone for consolidating its power in other states.

AAP’s Future and the Opposition’s Challenges

With AAP’s top leadership losing their seats, the party is now at a crossroads. The corruption charges and internal instability have severely weakened AAP’s standing, and the party will have to regain public trust if it hopes to make a comeback.

When asked about the state of the opposition, Smriti Irani remarked:

“I will not be myopic enough to believe that there will be no opposition. There will be an opposition. That the opposition is not endowed with political potential, intellect, or does not enjoy the confidence of the people is something for the opposition leaders to reflect on.”

Her statement underscores the current disarray within the opposition, as parties struggle to counter BJP’s dominance.

A New Political Era in Delhi

The Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has reshaped the capital’s political landscape, with the BJP returning to power after 27 years and AAP facing one of its worst electoral defeats. While the BJP’s success is attributed to PM Modi’s leadership and a strong campaign, AAP’s downfall has been driven by corruption allegations, leadership crises, and loss of voter trust.

With BJP now in control of both the central and state governments, the political dynamics in Delhi are set to undergo major changes in the coming years.