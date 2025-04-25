Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
'They Must Pay the Heavy Price': Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha On Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level security meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar on Friday. During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor strongly urged the army to not only bring the attackers to justice but also to crush the broader infrastructure of terrorism operating in the region.

‘They Must Pay the Heavy Price’: Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level security meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar


In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a high-level security meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar on Friday. During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor strongly urged the army to not only bring the attackers to justice but also to crush the broader infrastructure of terrorism operating in the region.

Indian Army Chief General Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar earlier in the day to assess the overall security situation in the Union Territory. He was received by senior military officials and was later briefed about ongoing counter-terror operations across the Valley.

“They Must Pay the Heavy Price,” Says L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Sinha expressed confidence in the armed forces and said it was essential to go after not just the attackers, but also everyone linked to them—those who planned, helped, or sheltered them. “Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor told the top army officials.

He added that the entire chain of those responsible—from the terrorists on the ground to the overground workers (OGWs) and enablers—must be identified and neutralised with continuous efforts.

“The nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our army, police and CAPFs, and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of Pahalgam terrorist killing and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them,” Sinha said.

Top Army Brass Attends the High-Level Meeting

Apart from General Dwivedi, the meeting was also attended by Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, and Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, GOC of the 15 Corps.

Together, the leaders reviewed the current security mechanisms and discussed both short-term and long-term strategies to improve coordination among various forces working in the region. The focus was on improving synergy between the Army, police, and other paramilitary forces to create a unified and efficient security response.

Army Chief Briefed on Border and Internal Security

General Dwivedi was given a detailed briefing on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and within the Valley. Senior army officials discussed the ongoing actions being taken against terrorists operating in Indian territory and highlighted recent attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire agreement along the border.

He was also updated about the multiple search operations that are currently being carried out to track down the terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 innocent civilians were killed.

