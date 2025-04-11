Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
‘They Ripped Out His Intestines’: Man Killed In Brutal Attack By Drug Peddlers In Bandra

The horrific nature of the crime has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding a crackdown on the drug trade and better protection for whistleblowers who raise their voices against illegal activities.

'They Ripped Out His Intestines': Man Killed In Brutal Attack By Drug Peddlers In Bandra


In a shocking and brutal incident in Mumbai’s Bandra, a 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by drug peddlers for opposing their illegal activities in the Dargah Gali area. The deceased, identified as Shakir Ali Cendole, was reportedly attacked with sharp weapons, with his intestines ripped out during the assault. Two of his family members were also injured in the violent attack.

According to police sources, the attack occurred on Thursday night when a group of individuals forcibly entered Shakir’s home and launched the assault using a sword and a bat. Shakir succumbed to multiple stab wounds, while his sister-in-law, Shirin, and nephew, Afzal, sustained serious injuries.

Arrested 4

The police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Imran Pathan, his wife Fatima Zakir Ali alias Kaynat, Usman Zakir Ali, and Zakir Ali Cendole. Initial investigation revealed that Imran and Fatima were previously involved in drug-related offences and were known to supply narcotics in the Bandra area.

Shakir’s sister, Feeroza, told media outlets that her brother had consistently opposed drug peddling in their locality and had even filed complaints against the accused. She claimed that the real masterminds behind the attack were drug peddlers Salman Malik and his wife Soni, who allegedly supplied drugs to the Pathan couple. “They had been threatening us for a long time. My brother stood up against their drug business, and they killed him for it,” she said.

Feeroza also alleged that the family was being harassed through a false rape case, although police have not confirmed this claim. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case to uncover the full extent of the drug network and the individuals involved in the brutal murder.

