‘They Want Our Votes Without Development’: This Assam Village Alleges Neglect Ahead Of Panchayat Elections

Ahead of the Panchayat elections in Assam, villagers from Amrit Gaon, a remote village in the Tinsukia district, have alleged neglect. The villagers under the Kunchai Panchayat in the Margherita constituency have remained isolated, as claimed by the villagers, citing concerns for their daily commute and healthcare issues.

Amrit Goan has nearly 300 families with around 900 voters, and the locals have alleged that political parties have repeatedly come to their repeatedly seeking votes without any development in return. A young man from the village narrated the problems faced by the public in the village. “The roads are very bad, and our bridge gets broken during the floods. No ambulance can come to the village, and we have to carry the patients in a bamboo raft. Our teachers come from long distances and face a lot of issues. We do not have a proper toilet, although they come to us for votes. If this time, they come to ask for votes, we will ask them this question, and they have to answer this.

As the Panchayat elections near, political eyes have once again turned toward Amrit Gaon’s 900 crucial votes. But this time, the villagers are speaking out. Locals further alleged that elected representatives show up only during elections and make lofty promises that are never fulfilled. Be it the Congress, AGP, or the ruling BJP — villagers claim that all have betrayed them repeatedly. Some the villagers have alleged that even in 2025, the village struggles with: Lack of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), women left out of the Orunodoi scheme, which provides financial assistance to economically weak families, lack of access to safe drinking water under the much-hyped Jal Jeevan Mission and lack of irrigation facilities for farmers, who rely on agriculture for livelihood.

An elderly local of the village stated, “Our problem in the village is that there are no concrete roads. If we need to take someone to the hospital, there are a lot of problems. There is no bridge atop of Mora-Dihing river; we have constructed a makeshift bamboo bridge, which has caused a lot of issues. Our kids have faced problems while going to school during the rainy season. We request that the government construct a bridge. Our roads should have a block so that our public will get relief and our students can get to their schools.

Some of the villagers even warned that any elected representative attempting to enter the village without addressing their longstanding grievances would be barred.

The panchayat election will be held in two phases – on May 2 and May 7. The first phase will be held in Upper Assam (eastern half of the state) and Barak Valley, while the second phase will be across Lower Assam (western half).

At least 1.8 crore voters are expected to vote to elect 21,920 gram panchayat members, 2,192 gram panchayat presidents, 2,192 gram panchayat vice-presidents and 2,192 anchalik panchayat members, 181 AP presidents, 181 AP vice-presidents and 397 zila panchayat members.

