Wednesday, April 23, 2025
'They Went Out for Sightseeing and Were Shot Outside the Hotel': Family Mourns Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack

On a pilgrimage of peace, Yatish Parmar and his son journeyed to Pahalgam to seek spiritual solace. But their path was cut short by terror, as a brutal attack ended their lives just moments after they stepped out to explore the valley.

‘They Went Out for Sightseeing and Were Shot Outside the Hotel’: Family Mourns Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Father-son duo on spiritual visit shot dead in Pahalgam terror attack; tragedy striked shortly after they step out for sightseeing.


Pahalgam Terror Attack: In a tragic act of violence, Yatish Parmar and his son fell victim to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The father-son duo, who had travelled from their home to attend a spiritual discourse by renowned preacher Morari Bapu, were shot dead at point-blank range shortly after stepping out for sightseeing.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims Were on a Spiritual Visit

According to Prashant Nathani, a relative of the deceased, Yatish Parmar and his son had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on April 16 and had planned to stay for 15 days. “They left from here on 16th April and were supposed to stay there for 15 days. They went there for 15 days to listen to Morari Bapu’s Katha and left for sightseeing yesterday morning,” Nathani told ANI.

Nathani further recounted the harrowing details of the attack. “The incident happened when our brother-in-law and nephew were there, and they left the site and went outside. There was a terrorist attack, and both the brother-in-law and nephew became victims of it. As soon as they went out for sightseeing, terrorists caught them and shot them outside the hotel,” he said.

Government Responds

The grieving family received initial information about the attack on Tuesday evening. Full confirmation came early Wednesday morning. “We got this news yesterday evening, and today at 5 am, we came to know that this incident has happened. The central government is bringing their dead bodies to hand them over to us after completing the entire process,” Nathani added.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at his residence on Wednesday evening. Sources confirmed that the focus of the high-level meeting was the evolving security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior leaders present at the CCS meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The meeting was also attended by the National Security Advisor, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Defence Secretary.

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Yatish Parmar

