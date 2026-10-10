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Home > India News > They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

Two brothers, aged seven and nine, went missing while playing outside their Delhi home. Their bodies were found in a water-filled plot near Rohini the next day, raising concerns over missing safety barriers and warning signs.

Two minors (Photo: AI)
Two minors (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 21:43 IST

Two young brothers went missing while playing outside their home in Delhi. A day later, both were found dead in a water-filled plot near Rohini, raising questions about the safety of open, waterlogged spaces in residential areas.

Seven-year-old Nagaraj, also known as Sawan, and his nine-year-old brother Rishi went missing on October 8 from outside their home in Karan Vihar Part-I. Their family reported them missing at Aman Vihar police station that evening. Despite a search in the area, the brothers could not be traced.

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Two Brothers Go Missing in Delhi While Playing Outside Home

This family, which hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had relocated to Karan Vihar some three months back. The father of the missing children, named Manoj, is a daily wage labourer. The mystery surrounding the disappearance of the two children was solved the next day through an untimely tragedy.

Passerby Spots Child’s Body in Water-Filled Plot Near Rohini

On Friday morning, October 9, a passerby spotted a child’s body floating in a water-filled vacant plot near a dry canal in Rohini Sector 41 and alerted the police. Prem Nagar police reached the spot and began an investigation. The circumstances indicated that the child may have drowned. After the first body was recovered, the search for the missing brother intensified.

The second child’s body was recovered later that evening, confirming the tragic deaths of both brothers.

How the Two Brothers Ended Up in Deep Water

According to the police, the brothers had gone to bathe at the water-filled plot with four or five other children. Nagaraj and Rishi reportedly ventured into deeper water and drowned, while the other children returned home without informing anyone about what had happened.

Since the missing-person complaint was registered at Aman Vihar police station, the investigation is being handled by its police team.

No Barricades or Warning Signs? Locals Raise Safety Concerns

The deaths have raised concerns among local residents about the lack of safety measures around the waterlogged plot. Residents said people frequently visit the spot to bathe and catch fish. However, they alleged that the area lacks adequate barricades and warning signs to prevent people, particularly children, from entering dangerous waters.

Following the deaths, locals have urged the administration to fence off waterlogged areas and install warning boards to prevent similar tragedies. The two brothers are survived by their parents and two sisters. Their deaths have left the family devastated and renewed calls for better safety measures at exposed, water-filled sites in Delhi.

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They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?
Tags: breaking-newsChildren DrownDelhi crime newsDelhi NewsDelhi Tragedydrowning-incidentmissing childrenRohini NewsRohini TragedyTwo Brothers Death

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They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

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They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

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They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?
They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?
They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?
They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?
They Went Out to Play, Then Both Delhi Brothers Were Found Dead in Rohini Water-Filled Plot: What Happened?

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