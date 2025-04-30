Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
‘They Were Afraid’, Kerala Govt Faces Backlash Over Exclusion Of Opposition Leader From Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Satheesan hit out at the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, saying, “They were afraid I would speak some uncomfortable truths about the port’s history. I have no personal complaints, but the public is watching.”

A major political controversy has erupted in Kerala ahead of the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Port, with Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleging deliberate exclusion from the high-profile event set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.


The Rs 8,867-crore Vizhinjam port, developed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership model, is touted as a game-changer for India’s maritime logistics sector. However, political tensions have overshadowed the milestone, following Satheesan’s claim that he was not initially invited to the inauguration ceremony.

Vasavan’s statement

Ports Minister VN Vasavan claimed on Tuesday that Satheesan had indeed been officially invited. But the Congress leader countered this, stating he received the letter only after a public outcry over his omission. “The letter had no programme schedule or clarity on whether I am attending as a guest or a participant,” Satheesan said.

He also dismissed the government’s argument that opposition leaders were not invited due to their declared boycott of the LDF’s fourth anniversary celebrations. “Is the Prime Minister coming to celebrate the LDF government’s anniversary? Are CPI(M) and BJP celebrating together now? Let the BJP leadership clarify that,” Satheesan said.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) intensified the criticism, with KPCC President K Sudhakaran accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of political opportunism. “By excluding the Opposition Leader from the inauguration of this dream project, the Chief Minister has embarrassed himself. This is a clear attempt to avoid scrutiny and appease the BJP,” Sudhakaran alleged.

He also demanded the port be named after former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, whom he credited as the real architect of the project. “Pinarayi did not even acknowledge Chandy when the first ship arrived last year. This port is not a family trophy-it’s a legacy of leadership,” Sudhakaran added.

The Vizhinjam port received its commercial commissioning certificate in December 2023, with full-scale operations expected by 2028. The port is expected to boost India’s transhipment capacity and reduce dependence on foreign ports like Colombo and Singapore.

