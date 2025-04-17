Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘They Will Keep Calling Me’: Robert Vadra Grilled For 5 Hours By ED On Day 2

‘They Will Keep Calling Me’: Robert Vadra Grilled For 5 Hours By ED On Day 2

Businessman Robert Vadra was back in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for more questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal from 2008 in Haryana’s Gurugram. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

‘They Will Keep Calling Me’: Robert Vadra Grilled For 5 Hours By ED On Day 2

Businessman Robert Vadra was back in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for more questioning in a money laundering case


Businessman Robert Vadra was back in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for more questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal from 2008 in Haryana’s Gurugram. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, his statement was recorded during the session, and the ED has asked him to come back again on Thursday for more.

Priyanka Gandhi Walks With Him, Shares a Hug

Vadra didn’t show up alone. He was joined by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who’s a Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala. The two shared a quick hug before he walked into the ED office, and she waited outside.

It was a small but strong show of support—especially with the Congress party already accusing the government of targeting its leaders through investigative agencies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They Will Keep Calling Me,” Says Vadra

After sitting through six hours of questioning, Vadra stepped outside and briefly answered a few questions from reporters. When asked if he had been called in again, he replied,
“Yes, they have called me tomorrow also. They will keep calling me.”

He didn’t say much more, but that one line summed up his mood—frustrated but cooperative.

Vadra Says This Is Just Politics

This isn’t the first time Vadra has faced questioning, and he hasn’t been quiet about how he feels. He’s called the whole thing “political vendetta” and believes it’s being dragged out on purpose.

He also pointed out that he’s been fully cooperative from the beginning.
He said he’s handed over tons of documents to the ED over the years and made it clear that it’s time to bring the matter to a close. According to him, this has gone on long enough.

What’s the Case All About?

The case is tied to a 2008 land deal in the Manesar-Shikohpur area of Gurugram, which is now known as Sector 83. The ED is looking into possible irregularities in how the land was bought and sold, and Vadra’s name has come up as part of the larger investigation.

So far, the ED hasn’t officially shared all the details or made any accusations public. But with repeated summons and hours of questioning, it’s clear they’re still digging into the matter.

With another round of questioning lined up for Thursday, it doesn’t look like the ED is done just yet. But Vadra seems prepared to keep showing up—and he’s standing firm on his claim that this is more about politics than the law.

Must Read: Congress Leader Slams BJP Government For Using ED As Political Tool, Says ‘Everyday Dhamki’

Filed under

ED Robert Vadra

Pakistan’s Army Chief,

‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation...
A fatwa has been issued a

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes...
Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of...
Stock Market Today: Nifty

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The...
Blake Lively and Justin B

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There...
Cement Prices Surge in Ap

Cement Prices Surge In April 2025, Driven By Government Spending And Strong Demand
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation Theory

‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation...

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes...

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of...

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The Market Drops All The Hopes!

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The...

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There Was A Massive Compromise, Says A Crew Member

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There...

Entertainment

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There Was A Massive Compromise, Says A Crew Member

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There

Does SRK’s Wife Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii Use Fake Paneer? Influencer Tries To Expose The Truth But Gets A Sassy Reply

Does SRK’s Wife Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii Use Fake Paneer? Influencer Tries To Expose The

Is Apoorva Mukhija Leaving Mumbai Post India’s Got Latent Row? Controversial Influencer Drops A Big Hint

Is Apoorva Mukhija Leaving Mumbai Post India’s Got Latent Row? Controversial Influencer Drops A Big

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave