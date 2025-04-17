‘They Will Keep Calling Me’: Robert Vadra Grilled For 5 Hours By ED On Day 2

Businessman Robert Vadra was back in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for more questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal from 2008 in Haryana’s Gurugram. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Businessman Robert Vadra was back in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for more questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal from 2008 in Haryana’s Gurugram. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, his statement was recorded during the session, and the ED has asked him to come back again on Thursday for more.

Priyanka Gandhi Walks With Him, Shares a Hug

Vadra didn’t show up alone. He was joined by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who’s a Congress MP from Wayanad, Kerala. The two shared a quick hug before he walked into the ED office, and she waited outside.

It was a small but strong show of support—especially with the Congress party already accusing the government of targeting its leaders through investigative agencies.

“They Will Keep Calling Me,” Says Vadra

After sitting through six hours of questioning, Vadra stepped outside and briefly answered a few questions from reporters. When asked if he had been called in again, he replied,

“Yes, they have called me tomorrow also. They will keep calling me.”

He didn’t say much more, but that one line summed up his mood—frustrated but cooperative.

Vadra Says This Is Just Politics

This isn’t the first time Vadra has faced questioning, and he hasn’t been quiet about how he feels. He’s called the whole thing “political vendetta” and believes it’s being dragged out on purpose.

He also pointed out that he’s been fully cooperative from the beginning.

He said he’s handed over tons of documents to the ED over the years and made it clear that it’s time to bring the matter to a close. According to him, this has gone on long enough.

What’s the Case All About?

The case is tied to a 2008 land deal in the Manesar-Shikohpur area of Gurugram, which is now known as Sector 83. The ED is looking into possible irregularities in how the land was bought and sold, and Vadra’s name has come up as part of the larger investigation.

So far, the ED hasn’t officially shared all the details or made any accusations public. But with repeated summons and hours of questioning, it’s clear they’re still digging into the matter.

With another round of questioning lined up for Thursday, it doesn’t look like the ED is done just yet. But Vadra seems prepared to keep showing up—and he’s standing firm on his claim that this is more about politics than the law.

