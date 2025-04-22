PM Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

PM Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “strongly” condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. In a post on X, PM Modi said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger,” he added.

I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought… Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2025

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, took place earlier on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the terror attack and said the perpetrators would face the harshest consequences. He added that he would be visiting Srinagar to hold a security review meeting.

In a post on X, Shah said, “Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences.”

“Briefed PM Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies”, Shah added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the incident, stating, “Deeply anguished by the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the incident, calling it an attack on peace and the region’s tourism sector.

Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location.

ALSO READ: LIVE Updates: Terror Attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam; Search Operation Underway