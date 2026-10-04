Thieves Rob Rajya Sabha MP’s Delhi Home: Valuables Were Not Enough, They Stole A Drain Cover Too, What Happened Inside The VIP Zone?

An important theft case was brought to light in one of the most secure places in the national capital when some thieves committed the act of stealing from the official residence of Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, who is an MP of the Rajya Sabha. The act of theft was performed in Kothi No. 18 of Ferozeshah Road. It is one of the most secure places in New Delhi. The police force of Delhi was instantly informed about the theft.

What Did The Thieves Steal?

The theft has an unusual twist. According to reports, the burglars took some items from the premises. But they allegedly went a step further and stole a drain cover from outside or within the bungalow compound. The detail has raised eyebrows. A heavy drain cover being taken away from a VIP area has added a bizarre element to the burglary. The incident has also triggered questions about how the thieves managed to enter the premises without being stopped.

CCTV Footage Under Police Scanner

After receiving the complaint, Delhi Police teams reached the bungalow and began examining the circumstances surrounding the break-in. A forensic team was also called to the spot. Officials are collecting fingerprints and other possible evidence from the premises. Investigators are also checking CCTV footage from the area. The footage could help establish when the thieves entered the property and how they escaped after the alleged theft.

High-Security Area Raises Questions

Ferozeshah Road is known for housing senior politicians and other prominent personalities. The burglary at an MP’s residence has therefore raised questions over security arrangements and police patrolling in the area. The investigation is currently underway. Police are trying to identify those behind the incident and determine exactly what was stolen. The unusual theft of a drain cover has also become a key talking point in the case. The big question now is how the burglars managed to carry out the theft in such a closely guarded VIP zone.