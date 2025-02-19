‘This Achievement Belongs To All Sisters And Daughters’: Delhi CM Pick Rekha Guta Addresses Women Voters

Delhi is set to welcome its ninth Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, marking a historic milestone as she becomes only the fourth woman to hold the prestigious position.

Delhi is set to welcome its ninth CM, Rekha Gupta, marking a milestone as she becomes only the fourth woman to hold the prestigious position.

Delhi is set to welcome its ninth Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, marking a historic milestone as she becomes only the fourth woman to hold the prestigious position. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, she expressed her pride and gratitude, stating that this achievement is not just hers but belongs to “all the sisters and daughters of this country.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Women’s Issues Take Center Stage

Ms. Gupta has vowed to prioritize issues affecting women in the national capital. She conveyed a powerful message to women, assuring them that their fight for their rights would not go unheard. “Their fight for their rights… they will get their rights,” she emphasized, reaffirming her commitment to empowering women in Delhi.

BJP’s Election Promises for Women

During the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, women’s welfare was a major focus of the BJP’s campaign. The party made several promises aimed at improving the lives of women, including:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 for women, exceeding AAP’s pledge of Rs 2,100.

A financial assistance package of Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman.

Subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

A Rs 2,500 monthly pension for senior citizens.

These promises played a key role in BJP’s successful campaign, leading to a resounding victory.

A Moment of Gratitude and Commitment

At 50 years old, Rekha Gupta is stepping into this significant role with immense responsibility. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership, and the people of Delhi for entrusting her with this duty. “I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command, and the people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity. After 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked a claim to form the government, and fulfilling every commitment of the BJP is the ultimate goal of my life,” she stated.

Oath-Taking Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Rekha Gupta secured her seat in the Delhi Assembly after winning from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes. She emerged as a frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s position and was officially named the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting. Senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, along with OP Dhankar, announced her selection on Wednesday evening.

Following the announcement, Ms. Gupta met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and formally staked a claim to form the government. Her oath-taking ceremony is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The grand event is expected to be attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key cabinet ministers, and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states.

BJP’s Plans for the New Government

While the BJP has not officially announced whether there will be a Deputy Chief Minister, party sources suggest that the new cabinet will be inclusive, with representation from all communities. As per the rules, Delhi can have a maximum of seven ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi, following in the footsteps of Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj. Her leadership marks the BJP’s return to power in the national capital after 27 years. In the recent assembly elections, the party secured a landslide victory with 48 seats, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. Meanwhile, the Congress failed to secure even a single seat.