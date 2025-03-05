This Dry State Now Legalizes Locally Made Wine And Beer

By permitting local wine and beer sales, the government hopes to stimulate the state's economy while keeping regulatory control over alcohol intake.

The Mizoram government led by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is planning to table a bill in the state legislature requesting amendments to current laws to allow the sale, distribution, and production of locally made wine and beer. The bill, if enacted, will enable licensed vendors to sell alcohol that is produced only from fruits and rice grown within the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar will present the bill, which also suggests the regulated sale of undistilled country liquor, including Mizo traditional alcoholic beverages. But Chief Minister Lalduhoma has indicated that the government is not going to repeal the prohibition on hard liquor under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, 2019.

Balancing Prohibition with Economic Needs

Although a dry state, Mizoram has been struggling with discussions regarding the economic impact of the prohibition law. The state has few revenue streams, and most feel that the total ban on liquor has not stopped alcohol-induced fatalities. By permitting local wine and beer sales, the government hopes to stimulate the state’s economy while keeping regulatory control over alcohol intake.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chief Minister Lalduhoma asserted that the decision was taken after consulting with powerful churches in the Christian-dominant state. “Our government will not allow the establishment of liquor shops, but we will control the sale of locally made wine and beer,” he said.

Mizoram’s Prohibition History

Mizoram has a long history of liquor prohibition. During partial prohibition, the state temporarily permitted the opening of wine shops in 1984. These were closed in 1987, and total prohibition was enforced in 1997 under the Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act. Prohibition was revoked in 2015 to allow wine shops to open, but the Mizo National Front (MNF) government restored prohibition in 2019 after it made an election promise.

Although there have been persistent demands from different quarters for the total repeal of the prohibition on liquor, the ZPM government has reaffirmed that it would not permit the opening of liquor shops. Rather, it desires a regulated policy, with only locally manufactured wine and beer permitted to be sold under tight regulation.

The new bill is a middle ground between upholding prohibition and tapping the economic potential of Mizoram’s home-grown produce. It also seeks to encourage local farmers and entrepreneurs who grow fruits and rice, the primary ingredients for the allowed drinks.

If the bill is enacted, Mizoram will be among Indian states that have embraced selective prohibition policies, permitting controlled sales of alcohol under certain conditions. The government believes this step will give the economy a boost while preserving the state’s cultural and religious sentiments towards alcohol consumption.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Nabs 23-Year-Old Woman Naxalite Living Under Fake Identity In Pitampura