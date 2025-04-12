Jabalpur’s celebration didn’t just honor Hanuman Ji—it fed thousands, stirred hearts, and united regions over a shared plate of tradition.

This Hanuman Jayanti, Jabalpur Drops A 5,000 Kg Sweet Bomb And A Thali That Tastes Like India (ANI)

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Jabalpur’s Pachmatha Hanuman Temple whipped up something truly divine—an enormous Maha Thali with 56 traditional dishes from across India, and yes, a 5,000 kg laddu that could give a truck a tough time.

The temple committee didn’t stop at food. Marking its silver jubilee, the Hanuman Mandir Seva Samiti and Mahila Mandal launched a grand three-day celebration packed with devotion, bhajans, and bhog.

India on a Plate—One Bite at a Time

The Maha Thali reflected the essence of “unity in diversity”, blending flavors from all regions onto one sacred platter. From Kashmir’s rich dry fruits to Bihar’s fiery litti-chokha, every bite told a story of India’s cultural palette.

“This plate brings together dishes from every corner of the country,” said Shraddha, one of the devotees involved in the preparation. “From Kashmir, we’ve included dry fruits, from Gujarat, there are fafda, jalebi, and dhokla. Uttar Pradesh has sent layiya, Banaras has its famous paan, lassi, and bel sharbat, and Bihar’s litti chokha is also part of the thali. Every item has been prepared with love.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

And love, clearly, weighs about five tonnes—if you’re counting laddus.

Strength, Devotion, and a Side of Jalebi

Jagadguru Raghav Devacharya offered spiritual insight with a serving of inspiration.

“It’s Hanuman ji’s strength that reminds us who we are. Just like he found his purpose by walking with Lord Ram, we too can understand and express our Hindu identity by staying connected to his (Hanuman Ji) spirit.”

A Full Moon, Full Faith, and a Full Thali

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Chaitra Poornima, marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the mighty devotee of Lord Ram. Across the globe, devotees observe fasts, chant powerful Hanuman mantras, and offer pujas to Sankatmochan, the one who clears life’s roadblocks.

Jabalpur’s celebration didn’t just honor Hanuman Ji—it fed thousands, stirred hearts, and united regions over a shared plate of tradition.

Because when bhakti meets bhog, miracles taste like jalebi.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘We Will Miss Ruturaj’ MS Dhoni’s First Reaction After CSK Leadership Return