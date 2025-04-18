In a wide-ranging and candid interview with NewsX, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressed some of the most contentious political issues making headlines in India—from the Waqf property law controversy and rising questions on religious identity in governance to West Bengal’s political turbulence, the role of the judiciary, and opposition claims of political vendetta.

In a wide-ranging and candid interview with NewsX, former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressed some of the most contentious political issues making headlines in India—from the Waqf property law controversy and rising questions on religious identity in governance to West Bengal’s political turbulence, the role of the judiciary, and opposition claims of political vendetta.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of what Naqvi had to say on these matters.

On the Waqf Law and Supreme Court’s Intervention

Responding to the recent Supreme Court decision to pause the Waqf Act and seek answers from the government, Naqvi emphasized that the issue is not religious but legal and constitutional.

“Welcome to my lecture, today I am going to talk about the law of the country, it is not about the interest of any religion, but it is about our selfishness and our interest. And that is why such a competition is going on, and there are many people in this competition.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He warned against allowing religious bias to dictate laws, saying, “This is the law of the country, in the law of this country, you cannot do communal entry and no entry. Now, if you do communal entry and no entry in the law of the country, then it will be very dangerous. This conspiracy and conspiracy will be the one that will break the society and the country. It should not be successful.”

The debate over whether non-Muslims can serve on Waqf Boards has stirred controversy. Naqvi again rejected the idea of religious barriers in state institutions, “See, this law is of the country, not of any religion, and in the law of the country, it is not possible to do communal entry and no entry. If someone votes for communal entry and no entry, then it will never be successful.”

He added pointedly, “This country runs on the constitution, not on the Shariah.”

On Mamata Banerjee’s Objection to Governor’s Visit to Murshidabad

Naqvi took strong exception to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the Governor’s visit to Murshidabad, alleging that such objections reflect a dangerous tolerance for communal elements.

“See, this is another way for communal criminals to become political opponents. And this is another way for communal criminals to become political opponents. In that, I can see protection for such criminal, communal, cruel workers, and their promotion and provocation is also visible.”

On West Bengal’s Law and Order Situation

Speaking on the broader law and order issues in Bengal, including allegations that BJP is sending outsiders to stir trouble, Naqvi said the state government has a duty to protect all communities.

“The first thing is that the government there, the responsibility of the constitutional machinery is to protect all the people of the society and to protect the environment… If the same government provokes such people and tells them that we are people involved in crime, we are people involved in such communal crimes, we cannot take action against them, nor can we control them, then their morale will increase.”

On Robert Vadra’s Statement That “Our Time Will Come”

When asked about businessman Robert Vadra’s comments amid ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes, Naqvi was sharp in his criticism. “Some people have got used to carrying the coffin of sacrifice on their criminal activities. Now, this Congressional gang who carry the coffin of sacrifice on their criminal activities has become very old. It has become a custom and custom.”

Naqvi dismissed opposition claims that the current government is running a political vendetta against its rivals. “It has become a custom and custom,” he reiterated, referring to repeated claims of being targeted as a political strategy, especially by Congress leaders.

On the Judiciary and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Concerns

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently raised alarms over eroding public faith in the judiciary. Naqvi acknowledged that the judiciary’s role has sparked debate but said this is a sign of a functioning democracy.

“There has been a lot of discussion about the role of the judiciary and the MLA from time to time. And I believe that the role of the judiciary and the MLA, there has been a lot of conflict between them. There has been a lot of discussion on this on a large scale within the Parliament and outside the Parliament. So, this is an example of a healthy democracy. Nothing more than that.”

Lastly, Naqvi was asked about Tejashwi Yadav being chosen as the leader of the INDIA alliance in Bihar. He replied cryptically, “I have elected the leader. We will find out who the leader is later.”

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail