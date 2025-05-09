‘This Is A New Low Even For Pakistan’ Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

According to defence officials, around 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations during the night of May 7 and 8, in what Indian authorities have called an "unprovoked and failed" attempt to target military infrastructure.

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, India on Friday strongly condemned Pakistan's deliberate targeting of schools and places of worship along the Line of Control (LoC).

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, India on Friday strongly condemned Pakistan’s deliberate targeting of schools and places of worship along the Line of Control (LoC). Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed that during intense shelling in the early hours of May 7, a Pakistani shell landed near Christ School in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, tragically killing two students and injuring their parents.

“The shell hit the home of two students studying at Christ School. Unfortunately, both children lost their lives and their parents sustained serious injuries,” Misri said during a press briefing. He added that several school staff and local residents were forced to seek refuge in an underground hall on the school premises to escape the heavy shelling.

Fortunately, the school was closed at the time of the attack. “Had it been open, the loss of life could have been much worse,” Misri noted.

‘New low even for Pakistan’

“Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches, and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan,” Misri said, calling the attacks a gross violation of international norms and humanitarian principles.

The shelling incident is part of a broader escalation along the LoC, with Pakistan allegedly using heavy-caliber weapons and violating Indian airspace with hundreds of drones. According to defence officials, around 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations during the night of May 7 and 8, in what Indian authorities have called an “unprovoked and failed” attempt to target military infrastructure.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, also accused Pakistan of using civil airliners as a shield by not closing its civil airspace despite launching attacks. “Pakistan’s actions are reckless and endanger civilian lives not only across the border but also in its own territory,” she said.

India has reiterated its commitment to defend its sovereignty and civilian population and has warned Pakistan of serious consequences if such targeting continues.

