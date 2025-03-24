Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  'This Is Just A Trailer': Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal Warns Kunal Kamra On His Derogatory Remarks On Eknath Shinde

In the aftermath of comedian Kunal Kamra’s satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal has issued a stern warning, asserting that any disrespect towards their senior leader will not be tolerated.

In the aftermath of comedian Kunal Kamra’s satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal has issued a stern warning, asserting that any disrespect towards their senior leader will not be tolerated.

Kanal, speaking to the media, stated, “This is just a trailer. If anybody says anything derogatory about our senior leader or our elders, we will not spare them.”

Reinforcing his stance, he added, “Picture abhi baaki hai. If anyone—whether it is this comedian today or even a more prominent figure tomorrow—makes offensive remarks about our respected leader, we will go to their doorstep and respond accordingly.”

Emphasizing his views on freedom of speech, Kanal argued that it should not be misused to insult others. “Freedom of speech doesn’t mean using derogatory words or insulting someone. Constructive criticism is different. Coming from an educated background, I believe in using freedom of speech responsibly and in the right manner,” he said.

The controversy stems from Kamra’s recent performance, where he humorously criticized Shinde’s political moves without directly naming him. His statements have sparked strong reactions from Shiv Sena workers, with some resorting to protests and vandalism.

With tensions escalating, it remains to be seen how the political and artistic communities will respond to the ongoing debate over satire and political expression.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Baap Chura Liya’: Kunal Kamra Takes Jibe At Eknath Shinde, Venue Gets Vandalised, FIR Registered

 

