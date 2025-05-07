‘This is Just the Trailer’: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde On Operation Sindoor

Calling Operation Sindoor “just the trailer,” Shinde said the larger response is yet to come, suggesting more consequences for those responsible for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

'This is Just the Trailer': Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde on Operation Sindoor

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday praised the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Calling Operation Sindoor “just the trailer,” Shinde said the larger response is yet to come, suggesting more consequences for those responsible for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice for the Victims of Pahalgam

Shinde expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military, crediting them for avenging the deaths of 26 civilians killed in the assault.

“I thank PM Modi and our armed forces, who have done a terrific job… They have given a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan. Yeh toh trailer hain, picture abhi baaki hain (This is just the trailer, the picture is yet to come),” he said.

He also welcomed the swift retaliation, stating that innocent civilians were targeted in front of their families.

“I welcome the actions being taken under Operation Sindoor. I thank PM Modi for that… Innocent people were killed in Kashmir’s Pahalgam in front of their families… Justice has been served to the people of the country,” he said.

Shinde underscored the government’s tough stand, adding, “And again I thank PM Modi, and he will not spare Pakistan.”

Symbolism and Support on the Global Stage

Highlighting the symbolic weight of the mission, Shinde referenced the suffering of the victims’ families.

“Under [PM Modi’s] leadership, this Operation Sindoor has taken place and has avenged those mothers and sisters whose ‘sindoor’ was taken away,” he noted.

He also claimed that India’s actions have received broad international backing.

“Countries from all over the world are supporting it… It is just the beginning,” Shinde said.

He issued a stern message to Pakistan, asserting, “Pakistan stands nowhere before India, and if it does something, our armed forces will erase Pakistan from the world’s map.”

Precision Strikes and Strategic Targets

Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, involved a high-level coordinated strike using precision munitions.

Nine terror-linked locations were successfully hit, including four sites in Pakistan—among them Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot.

In addition, five targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were destroyed.

According to sources, these sites were carefully chosen to eliminate top operatives from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who have long been involved in orchestrating attacks in India.

The operation is being seen as a clear message to adversaries and a show of India’s military readiness in the face of provocation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

