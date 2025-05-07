Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
‘This Is the Real Tribute’: Families Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Thank PM Modi, Salute Army After Operation Sindoor

Families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack have hailed Operation Sindoor as a long-overdue act of justice, thanking Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army for the precision strikes in Pakistan and PoK. Grief turned to resolve as loved ones called the retaliation a true tribute to the lives lost on April 22.

Families of Pahalgam terror victims thank PM Modi, salute Army after Operation Sindoor strikes nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.


In a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting nine terror camps and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strikes, conducted by the Indian Air Force, were confirmed by the Ministry of Defence as a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” action. The Ministry emphasized that the operation aimed to dismantle key terror infrastructure without provoking a larger conflict.

Explosions Reported in Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur As India Launches Operation Sindoor

Reports of loud explosions emerged from Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur, located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, shortly after the operation was underway. These locations, long believed to be hubs of terrorist activity, were among the nine identified targets.

The Indian Army, in a brief but emphatic statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 1:51 am, declared: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

A press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shortly before 2 am formally announced the launch of Operation Sindoor. The release detailed the nature and intent of the strikes, stating that they were a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Victims’ Families Respond: Salute Army, Thank PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

The families of those killed in the Pahalgam attack offered emotional reactions following the strikes, expressing gratitude to the Indian government for what they described as a long-awaited act of justice.

“I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband’s death. My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today,” said the wife of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, echoed similar sentiments: “It’s a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters… On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government.”

Other relatives of victims added simply, “Salute Army, thank PM Modi.”

The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam remains one of the deadliest civilian-targeted strikes in recent years. Attackers reportedly identified individuals before killing them, an act that drew widespread condemnation and spurred demands for a strong retaliatory response.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Which All Locations Were Hit By Indian Strikes Inside Pakistan 

