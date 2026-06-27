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Home > India News > This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle

This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle

The Supreme Court ended a 70-year-old land dispute by upholding a 1957 registered sale deed, ruling that minor discrepancies could not invalidate the document in the absence of any allegations of fraud or forgery.

Supreme Court Ends 70-Year Land Dispute (IMAGE: X)
Supreme Court Ends 70-Year Land Dispute (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 16:05 IST

The Supreme Court has brought an end to a land dispute that lasted nearly 70 years by upholding a registered sale deed signed on June 4, 1957. The verdict closes a legal battle that stretched across four generations of a family over 15.5 bighas of land in Narsipur Kalan village of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district. A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria ruled in favour of Sarafat Ali’s predecessors, who had purchased the land through the 1957 sale deed and maintained that they had remained in possession ever since. The Supreme Court decision also overturns earlier rulings that had rejected the family’s claim.

This dispute arose when the land was bought by the predecessors of the appellants, who were still minors at that point in time. The purchasers succeeded in mutation of the land in favor of themselves in 1984 on withdrawal of the objection by one of the vendors. Although the Consolidation Officer initially accepted their claim and a compromise reached in 1993 also recognised their possession, objections from other co-tenure holders reopened the matter. In 1999, the Consolidation Officer rejected the claim, holding that the sale deed had not been properly proved and was void under Section 154 of the UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act. The appellate authority, revisional authority and later the High Court in 2017 all upheld that view, forcing the family to approach the Supreme Court.

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The Supreme Court said the lower authorities had based their findings on two grounds. First, they held that the 1957 sale deed violated Section 154 of the Abolition Act and was therefore void. Second, they relied on differences in the address of attesting witness Baru, who described himself as a resident of “Nasirpur Kalan” during his 1995 testimony, while the certified sale deed mentioned “Nihandpur Suthari.”

Rejecting these findings, the Supreme Court ruled that such discrepancies were minor and could not invalidate a registered document. The bench observed, “The challenge was not founded upon any allegation that the executants were deceived as to the character of the document, nor that the transaction suffered from fraud of such nature as would render the instrument void ab initio. At the highest, the objections raised pertained only to peripheral discrepancies in proof. Such circumstances, by no stretch, could justify disregarding a registered conveyance carrying a presumption of validity in law.”

Supreme Court says lower courts committed legal error

The Supreme Court further noted that the appellants had consistently claimed possession of the land and that the respondents failed to effectively challenge that claim. It observed, “The cumulative effect of the registered sale deed, the presumption attaching thereto, the absence of any substantive challenge alleging forgery or fraud, and the failure of the respondents to elicit any material contradiction in the testimony of the attesting witness, clearly render the findings recorded by the Consolidation Authorities and affirmed by the High Court unsustainable in law.”

While setting aside the concurrent findings of the authorities and the High Court, the Supreme Court remarked, “What initially commenced as proceedings for mutation gradually traversed into the realm of the UP Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950, and the consolidation framework, though its odyssey across multiple forums only culminated in futility, with the authorities below concurrently holding that the appellants had failed to prove the execution of the said sale deed, thereby compelling them to seek refuge before this court.” The ruling finally ends one of the country’s longest-running property disputes.

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This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle
Tags: 75 year old land disputehome-hero-pos-11supreme courtSupreme court land dispute case

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This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle

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This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle
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