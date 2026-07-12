LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

Trapped under tonnes of rubble after a massive garbage heap collapsed onto a Pune waste-to-energy plant, Vijay Sapkal's emotional final message turned into an inspiring survival story. Here's how he beat the odds.

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 11:31 IST

A worker, trapped under tonnes of debris after a devastating garbage collapse on a waste-to-energy plant building in Pune, believed that he was living his final moments, but against all odds, he survived. The worker, Vijay Sapkal, was under tonnes of debris when a massive heap of waste crashed onto a waste-to-energy plant in Moshi, on Pune’s outskirts. However, when Vijay was trapped under the rubble, he managed to send one message to his wife, fearing that it would be his last message. 
 
While sharing a selfie beneath the rubble, he wrote, “I am trapped under the building… come quickly.” After nine hours of rescue, he was pulled out alive, making it a remarkable story of hope.

How the Pune Waste-to-Energy Plant Accident Happened?

The Waste-to-Energy Plant accident took place at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday when a huge pile of garbage suddenly collapsed onto a building at the waste-to-energy facility in Moshi.
 
The force of the impact was so strong that it crumbled the building, trapping 23 employees inside. At the same time, Vijay, along with 15 other workers, was having lunch in the first-floor canteen. The officials have confirmed that 14 workers have been rescued alive while eight people lost their lives in the tragedy. One employee remains missing, and the rescue team continue their search operation even after 72 hours of the collapse. 
 

Nine Hours Beneath the Rubble

Vijay later described the terrifying conditions he endured while waiting for help. A heavy concrete pillar trapped his leg, while shattered glass and debris surrounded him. To make matters worse, methane gas released from the garbage made it increasingly difficult to breathe.
 
As the hours passed, Vijay feared he would never see his family again. He thought about his wife, son and loved ones while trying to stay conscious.
 
To keep himself going, he repeatedly prayed and called out to other trapped workers. Those who could respond encouraged one another, refusing to lose hope despite the uncertainty.
 
Eventually, rescuers reached Vijay and safely pulled him from the debris. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and has described his survival as nothing short of a miracle. A female employee who was also trapped in the collapse was rescued alive.
 

Compensation Announced for Victims’ Families

Authorities have announced financial support for the families affected by the disaster. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will provide Rs 10 lakh to the families of each victim who died in the accident. The Maharashtra government has announced an additional Rs 5 lakh, while the contractor associated with the project has promised Rs 25 lakh in assistance.
 
Officials have also assured that the cause of the collapse will be thoroughly investigated. They have said responsibility will be fixed and strict action will be taken against anyone found accountable for the tragedy.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune
Tags: home-hero-pos-4pune

RELATED News

Delhi Weather Update: Expect Hot Days, Humid Nights as IMD Maintains ‘No Warning’ Status For This Week

57 Hearings And No Verdict: The Story Of A Cancer Patient In Kerala Who Died Waiting For Affordable Medicine

Omar Abdullah Warns Centre Over J&K Statehood: Here’s What He Said

S Janaki Passes Away at 88: Legendary Singer Voiced 48,000 Songs in Muliple Languages Over 6 Decades

How A 7-Year-Old Girl Met with A Tragic End; Body Found in Ghaziabad Mall

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shekhar Chaudhary? Meet Jasmine Sandlas’ Fiancé Whom She Introduced During Delhi Concert

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results

ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-7? Eligibility, Due Dates and Excel Utility Explained

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes To Take Her Home

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary Sent To Punishment Cell For A Week, Calls Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Verdict ‘Unfair’

Who Is Ro Khanna and Why Was the US Congressman Detained During His West Bank Visit?

‘I Froze’: Ram Kapoor’s Heartbreaking Revelation About Childhood Abuse Leaves Lock Upp Emotional

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: France vs Spain, Argentina vs England— Complete Schedule, IST Match Timings, Live Streaming in India

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune
‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune
‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune
‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

QUICK LINKS