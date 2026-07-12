‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

A worker, trapped under tonnes of debris after a devastating garbage collapse on a waste-to-energy plant building in Pune, believed that he was living his final moments, but against all odds, he survived. The worker, Vijay Sapkal, was under tonnes of debris when a massive heap of waste crashed onto a waste-to-energy plant in Moshi, on Pune’s outskirts. However, when Vijay was trapped under the rubble, he managed to send one message to his wife, fearing that it would be his last message.

While sharing a selfie beneath the rubble, he wrote, “I am trapped under the building… come quickly.” After nine hours of rescue, he was pulled out alive, making it a remarkable story of hope.

How the Pune Waste-to-Energy Plant Accident Happened?

The Waste-to-Energy Plant accident took place at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday when a huge pile of garbage suddenly collapsed onto a building at the waste-to-energy facility in Moshi.

The force of the impact was so strong that it crumbled the building, trapping 23 employees inside. At the same time, Vijay, along with 15 other workers, was having lunch in the first-floor canteen. The officials have confirmed that 14 workers have been rescued alive while eight people lost their lives in the tragedy. One employee remains missing, and the rescue team continue their search operation even after 72 hours of the collapse.

Nine Hours Beneath the Rubble

Vijay later described the terrifying conditions he endured while waiting for help. A heavy concrete pillar trapped his leg, while shattered glass and debris surrounded him. To make matters worse, methane gas released from the garbage made it increasingly difficult to breathe.

As the hours passed, Vijay feared he would never see his family again. He thought about his wife, son and loved ones while trying to stay conscious.

To keep himself going, he repeatedly prayed and called out to other trapped workers. Those who could respond encouraged one another, refusing to lose hope despite the uncertainty.

Eventually, rescuers reached Vijay and safely pulled him from the debris. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital and has described his survival as nothing short of a miracle. A female employee who was also trapped in the collapse was rescued alive.

Compensation Announced for Victims’ Families

Authorities have announced financial support for the families affected by the disaster. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will provide Rs 10 lakh to the families of each victim who died in the accident. The Maharashtra government has announced an additional Rs 5 lakh, while the contractor associated with the project has promised Rs 25 lakh in assistance.