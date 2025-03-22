This Newly Launched Online Portal Aims At Stopping Illegal Sex Determination Practices, Eliminate Female Foeticide

This platform empowers the public to report violations, supports enforcement agencies in tracking compliance, and ensures strict regulatory actions against unlawful practices.

Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated the PC & PNDT Online Portal on Friday, a digital initiative aimed at monitoring and preventing the misuse of ultrasound technology for sex determination.

This move strengthens the government’s commitment to eliminating female foeticide and ensuring gender equality.

A Step Towards Eliminating Sex Determination

Dr. Singh praised the health department for this digital transformation while highlighting the deep-rooted issue of gender-based discrimination in India. He emphasized that Delhi, as the nation’s capital, must lead the way in enforcing strict regulations against sex determination.

“The problem of sex determination remains prevalent in our society. Through this initiative, we aim to improve Delhi’s sex ratio and take strict action against any violations reported via the portal,” said Dr. Singh.

Features of the PC & PNDT Online Portal

The Pre-Conception and Prenatal Diagnostic Technique (PC & PNDT) portal will replace manual documentation and streamline processes such as:

Online registration & permits for diagnostic centers

Automated Form F submission for ultrasound clinics

Complaint registration system for reporting illegal sex determination practices

Real-time monitoring & compliance updates for authorities

This portal will enhance government surveillance and enforcement measures against unethical medical practices.

Delhi’s Efforts to Improve Sex Ratio

The minister also provided an update on enforcement activities. In 2024-25, authorities conducted 627 inspections, resulting in:

70 show-cause notices issued

13 suspensions & 53 cancellations of diagnostic center licenses

22 ultrasound machines sealed

Decoy operations & legal actions to tackle illegal sex determination

Currently, Delhi’s female-to-male sex ratio stands at 922:1000, and this initiative aims to further improve it.

Community Awareness & Public Outreach

To support the initiative, the Delhi government has intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns. Under the ‘Beti Utsav’ program, efforts include:

Billboard advertisements across Delhi

Newspaper & digital outreach campaigns

Community awareness programs promoting the value of the girl child

How to Access the Portal

Citizens and healthcare professionals can access the PC & PNDT portal at:

🔗 pcpndt.delhi.gov.in

This platform empowers the public to report violations, supports enforcement agencies in tracking compliance, and ensures strict regulatory actions against unlawful practices.

Delhi’s PC & PNDT Online Portal is a significant step in combating gender-based discrimination and ensuring the effective implementation of anti-sex determination laws.

With strict enforcement, digital surveillance, and public awareness, the government aims to create a safer and more equal society for women and girls.

