Wednesday, May 7, 2025
“This Strike Will Always Resonate,” Says Father Of Slain Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Lt Vinay Narwal, posted in Kochi, was on leave in Pahalgam with his wife at the time of the attack. He had married recently, with his wedding reception held on April 16.

“This Strike Will Always Resonate,” Says Father Of Slain Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

“This Strike Will Always Resonate”: Father Of Slain Navy Officer Speaks Out


The Indian Armed Forces launched a coordinated military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, in the early hours of Wednesday, destroying nine terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strike came in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Indian troops deployed precision-guided munitions in a joint offensive by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This operation marked India’s deepest military strike into Pakistani territory since the 1971 war, targeting key leaders of terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Father of Slain Navy Officer Supports Government Action

Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay Narwal, praised the Indian government’s response. “When this happened, you came home and asked me this question: ‘what do you want from the government?’ and I gave you an answer that I fully trust the Indian government and it is doing its job… And today the Indian government has done that work,” he said.

He expressed hope that the military action will deter future attacks. “The Govt of India has taken the right step… This strike will always resonate in their minds and they will think a hundred times before doing such a thing in the future,” Narwal stated.

Nine Targets Destroyed in Coordinated Strike

Indian forces destroyed four terror infrastructures in Pakistan — including in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot — and five in PoJK. Sources confirmed that all strikes achieved their intended objectives. The Indian leadership closely monitored the entire operation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing progress through the night.

Lt Narwal Killed Days After Wedding

Lt Vinay Narwal, posted in Kochi, was on leave in Pahalgam with his wife at the time of the attack. He had married recently, with his wedding reception held on April 16. “This Operation was named aptly. With this action, all 26 families will get justice,” said his father.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

