‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly Session

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landmark victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers, celebrating the victory while outlining his vision for a developed and corruption-free Delhi.

He made a strong commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that those responsible for corruption would face consequences.

“I guarantee that the CAG report will be presented in the first assembly session. Whoever has looted will have to return it.”

With this firm assurance, PM Modi sent a clear message that his government will prioritize governance and accountability, ensuring that public funds are utilized for development.

Taking a Dig at Opponents: PM Modi Slams INDIA Alliance and Congress

PM Modi took a sharp dig at opposition parties, particularly the INDIA alliance, accusing them of being opportunistic and lacking direction.

“At first, they tried to appear as Hindus, visiting temples. But when that didn’t work, they abandoned it. Now, they are busy serving their allies’ agendas in different states.”

He further criticized the INDIA alliance for failing to protect AAP’s government in Delhi, stating that they had joined hands against Congress but couldn’t save their ally.

“The INDIA alliance was formed entirely against Congress, but they could not even save AAP from disaster.”

Highlighting the decline of Congress, he remarked that those who once aligned with the party were now suffering politically.

“Those who held Congress’s hand are now being destroyed because this is not the Congress of pre-independence days. Today’s Congress is controlled by urban Naxals, who are trying to spread anarchy in the country.”

Congress and Urban Naxal Ideology: A Threat to National Stability

PM Modi accused Congress of being infiltrated by urban Naxal ideology, which he believes is detrimental to the country’s stability.

“The urban Naxal mindset attacks the entire nation. Congress has absorbed the DNA of urban Naxals.”

He warned that such forces were actively working to destabilize the country, and BJP would continue to fight against them to protect India’s progress.

“I Call Upon One Lakh Youth to Join Politics”

Encouraging young Indians to step into politics, PM Modi stressed the need for good leadership and ethical governance.

“I call upon one lakh young people to join politics. Good people should come into politics.”

He acknowledged that success and failure are part of political life but asserted that India does not need deceitful or foolish politics.

“Success and failure have their place, but the country does not need the politics of deception and foolishness.”

PM Modi urged the youth to embrace politics as a platform for service rather than self-interest.

A Victory That Brings New Responsibilities

Calling BJP’s win in Delhi a historic moment, PM Modi emphasized that it comes with new responsibilities. He pledged to work collectively for Delhi’s progress and development.

“This victory brings new responsibilities. We have to work together for Delhi’s development.”

He reiterated that BJP’s goal is not just to win elections but to serve the people and build a developed India.

“We will build the politics of a developed India, starting with Delhi.”

PM Modi reminded BJP workers that while victory brings joy, they must remain humble and wise in their political journey.

“Whenever we win, we should never abandon humility, and we should never lose our wisdom.”

“We Came into Politics for Service, Not Power”

Ending his speech on an inspiring note, PM Modi reiterated the BJP’s core philosophy—politics as a means of public service, not personal gain.

“We did not come into politics for the pleasures of power; we came here to serve.”

With a clear vision for Delhi’s future, PM Modi reassured party workers that BJP’s governance would focus on accountability, development, and empowering the youth for a better India.