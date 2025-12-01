LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump Parliament Winter Session elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

A shocking video from a kindergarten in Jeedimetla shows a 4-year-old girl being thrashed and punched by a nanny, with her head slammed on the floor. The incident went unaddressed by the school, prompting the parents to file a police report.

Nany Assaults 4 year old In School
Nany Assaults 4 year old In School

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 1, 2025 10:52:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

A disturbing case of child assault emerged from a school in Jeedimetla after a kindergarten student was beaten by an aayah. A local resident recorded the incident on a mobile phone and shared the video on social media, which later triggered public outrage. Police said the child urinated in her clothes in the classroom, following which a teacher called the aayah to take the child outside. 

The video showed the aayah pushing, hitting, and scolding the girl in an open compound while the child cried. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint after learning about the video. According to the sources – the name of the school is Poornima School. 



Parents File Complaint After Video Goes Viral

The parents of the child approached the school management first and demanded action. When the school did not respond, they filed a complaint with the Jeedimetla police. Police immediately registered a case and started an inquiry into the incident. The parents stated that they wanted strict action against the aayah and the school for failing to protect their daughter.

The school community expressed concern after the video circulated widely on social media. Police also verified the authenticity of the video before proceeding with the charges.

Police Book Aayah and School Under Juvenile Justice Act

Jeedimetla police booked the 55-year-old aayah and the private school management under the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The child, who is studying in nursery, suffered injuries during the assault.

Police said the accused took the child to the washroom area and repeatedly attacked her. The video showed the aayah hitting the girl, trampling her, and banging her head against the floor. The child’s mother, who also works at the same school, learned about the incident after seeing the video.

Medical Examination Confirms Internal Injuries

Police said the minor girl sustained internal injuries and was in a frightened state when she was taken for medical treatment. She is undergoing care at a local hospital and her condition is stable. Inspector G. Mallesh said the attack may have been linked to personal issues between the aayah and the victim’s mother.

 Police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is underway. The girl’s mother said her daughter had earlier mentioned being beaten, but she did not believe her. Police are also checking the claim that the child was not officially enrolled in the school.

Must Read: Hapur Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Friends Father, His Friends; Held Captive At His Home For 12 Days

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 10:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hyderabad SchoolJeedimetlaNanyviral video

RELATED News

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Puja Vidhi, Parana Muhurat And Vrat Katha That Freed A Father From Narak

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (01.12.2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (01.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

LATEST NEWS

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

Markets Open Strong: Nifty 50 Hits All-Time High as Investor Confidence Surges

BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

Pakistan’s Trade War With Afghanistan Backfires: How Border Closure Deepened Economic Pain As Kabul Shifts Trade To India And Iran

World AIDS Day 2025: Themes, Prevention, Symptoms & Support for HIV Patients

Operation Sagar Bandhu: IAF Evacuates Last Batch Of Over 300 Indians Stranded In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Brings Heartfelt Reactions From His Brother Vikas And Sister Bhawna

December Crypto Market Turbulence: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Traders Brace For Volatility And Key Support Levels

Tamil Nadu: Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Coimbatore With Sickle, Takes Selfie With Bloodied Body, Posts On WhatsApp With Caption, ‘Payment For Betrayal Is Death’

Hapur Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Friends Father, His Friends; Held Captive At His Home For 12 Days

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report
Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report
Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report
Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

QUICK LINKS