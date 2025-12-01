Thrashed, Punched, Head Slammed On Floor: Shocking Video Shows Nanny Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl in Kindergarten, School Ignores Complaint, Parents File Police Report

A disturbing case of child assault emerged from a school in Jeedimetla after a kindergarten student was beaten by an aayah. A local resident recorded the incident on a mobile phone and shared the video on social media, which later triggered public outrage. Police said the child urinated in her clothes in the classroom, following which a teacher called the aayah to take the child outside.

The video showed the aayah pushing, hitting, and scolding the girl in an open compound while the child cried. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint after learning about the video. According to the sources – the name of the school is Poornima School.

A 4-year-old Nursery #Student was Hospitalised, after being badly Thrashed by a female Caretaker at Poornima School in #Jeedimetla Police Station limits, in #Hyderabad A boy living in the neighbouring building, captured the scene on his phone. Following a complaint from the… pic.twitter.com/VnznEVXv6q — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 1, 2025







Parents File Complaint After Video Goes Viral

The parents of the child approached the school management first and demanded action. When the school did not respond, they filed a complaint with the Jeedimetla police. Police immediately registered a case and started an inquiry into the incident. The parents stated that they wanted strict action against the aayah and the school for failing to protect their daughter.

The school community expressed concern after the video circulated widely on social media. Police also verified the authenticity of the video before proceeding with the charges.

Police Book Aayah and School Under Juvenile Justice Act

Jeedimetla police booked the 55-year-old aayah and the private school management under the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The child, who is studying in nursery, suffered injuries during the assault.

Police said the accused took the child to the washroom area and repeatedly attacked her. The video showed the aayah hitting the girl, trampling her, and banging her head against the floor. The child’s mother, who also works at the same school, learned about the incident after seeing the video.

Medical Examination Confirms Internal Injuries

Police said the minor girl sustained internal injuries and was in a frightened state when she was taken for medical treatment. She is undergoing care at a local hospital and her condition is stable. Inspector G. Mallesh said the attack may have been linked to personal issues between the aayah and the victim’s mother.

Police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is underway. The girl’s mother said her daughter had earlier mentioned being beaten, but she did not believe her. Police are also checking the claim that the child was not officially enrolled in the school.

Must Read: Hapur Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Friends Father, His Friends; Held Captive At His Home For 12 Days