Three Bodies Recovered After Landslide In North Sikkim’s Chatten; Search For Missing Continues

North Sikkim was struck by a devastating landslide in the Chatten area on Sunday evening, resulting in the recovery of three bodies, including those of combatants, according to an official army release. The landslide caused severe damage to nearby homes and habitats, and authorities fear more people remain missing.

Identification of the deceased and ongoing search operations are currently underway, with rescue teams working tirelessly to locate those unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists stranded in Lachung and Lachen towns are being evacuated through a coordinated effort involving the local police, residents, forest officials, and the Lachung Hotel Association. Gyatso Lachungpa, president of the Hotel Association, is leading the ground rescue efforts, ensuring the safety of stranded visitors.

Local hotel owners and community members have played a vital role in the evacuation, helping carry luggage and assisting vulnerable tourists, including children, through the difficult terrain.

On Sunday, Mangan district Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia reported that over 1,000 tourists were stranded due to continuous heavy rains, landslides, bridge collapses, and the rising water levels of the Teesta River. The evacuation was delayed earlier because of a landslide in Shipgyer, Upper Dozongu, on Friday. He confirmed that evacuation operations resumed on Monday.

Damages to the Phidang bridge base have restricted vehicle movement to the Dzongu constituency, with restoration work by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) enabling foot traffic and emergency vehicles.

Authorities have also reported several missing tourists, with ongoing efforts to locate them. Despite locating some mobile phones and identity cards, the rising river levels have hampered search efforts. A body was spotted near a cliff but remains inaccessible due to the dangerous terrain.

Adding to the challenges, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall continuing in the northeast, following a weakening depression over Bangladesh. Rain is forecast to persist in most northeastern regions, including Sikkim, with little change in temperatures expected through June 5.

