Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
4 Killed As Violent Storm Hits Delhi, Winds Uproot Trees, Collapse Homes, And Disrupt Daily Life

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc across Delhi on Friday morning, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc across Delhi on Friday morning, leaving behind a trail of destruction. In one of the most tragic incidents, three children and one adult of 26 lost their lives in Zafarpur Kala after a tree fell on their house.

 

Multiple parts of the city reported severe damage. In the Chhawla area, four people were trapped when a house roof gave way under the pressure of the storm. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

At the airport, a tin shed was torn down by the wind, while several other structures across the city reported cracks and partial collapses. In North Delhi’s Malka Ganj vegetable market, a lightning strike hit a house, further compounding the crisis.

Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage. Relief work is ongoing, and citizens have been urged to remain indoors until conditions stabilize.

