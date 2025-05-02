4 Killed As Violent Storm Hits Delhi, Winds Uproot Trees, Collapse Homes, And Disrupt Daily Life

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc across Delhi on Thursday, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc across Delhi on Friday morning, leaving behind a trail of destruction. In one of the most tragic incidents, three children and one adult of 26 lost their lives in Zafarpur Kala after a tree fell on their house.

In Zafarpur Kala, Delhi, a tree fell on a house, resulting in the deaths of three children. Strong winds, storms, and heavy rain led to multiple incidents of destruction across Delhi.

Multiple parts of the city reported severe damage. In the Chhawla area, four people were trapped when a house roof gave way under the pressure of the storm. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

At the airport, a tin shed was torn down by the wind, while several other structures across the city reported cracks and partial collapses. In North Delhi’s Malka Ganj vegetable market, a lightning strike hit a house, further compounding the crisis.

Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage. Relief work is ongoing, and citizens have been urged to remain indoors until conditions stabilize.

