Despite another dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, three Congress candidates managed to save their security deposits. However, with the party failing to win a single seat for the third consecutive time, its decline in the capital remains undeniable.

Abhishek Dutt, Rohit Chaudhary, Devendra Yadav are the only three Congress candidates who managed to secure their electoral deposits.

Despite another crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, three Congress candidates managed to retain their security deposits. Abhishek Dutt, contesting from Kasturba Nagar, emerged as the only Congress candidate to secure a second-place finish in his constituency. The other two—Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi Jat and Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav from Badli—also managed to save their deposits.

For most candidates, however, the results were dismal. The majority finished third, trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In some Muslim-majority constituencies, INC candidates even fell behind those from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), further underlining the party’s decline.

Congress Fails to Win a Single Seat for the Third Consecutive Election

This election marks the third consecutive time that INC has failed to secure a single seat in the Delhi Assembly. Out of the 70 candidates it fielded, an overwhelming 67 lost their security deposits—a stark indicator of the party’s diminishing influence in the national capital.

However, a minor silver lining emerged for the Congress in the form of a 2.1% increase in vote share compared to the previous election. While this uptick is marginal, some party leaders see it as a sign of potential revival.

PM Modi Mocks Electoral Performance of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jibe at the INC’s continued electoral struggles, likening their performance to a “gold medal of defeat.” Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters on Saturday, Modi pointed out that Congress had registered a “double hattrick of zeroes” in Delhi elections.

“Today again, the people have sent a clear message to the INC. The party has now hit a double hattrick of zero in the Delhi election. The oldest party in the country has not been able to win a single seat in the national capital for the last six elections,” Modi remarked.

He further criticized Congress’ impact on its allies, calling it a “parasite” that weakens its partners.

“The party has become a parasite. Not only does it go down itself, but it takes others down with it. One by one, they are finishing off all their allies,” he added.

A Bleak Future for INC in Delhi?

With another election ending in a wipeout for Congress, the road ahead remains uncertain for the party in Delhi. While the slight increase in vote share offers a faint glimmer of hope, the larger picture suggests that regaining lost ground will be an uphill battle.

