Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Three Congress Candidates Who Didn’t Lose Their Deposits In The Delhi Elections

Despite another dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, three Congress candidates managed to save their security deposits. However, with the party failing to win a single seat for the third consecutive time, its decline in the capital remains undeniable.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Three Congress Candidates Who Didn’t Lose Their Deposits In The Delhi Elections

Abhishek Dutt, Rohit Chaudhary, Devendra Yadav are the only three Congress candidates who managed to secure their electoral deposits.


Despite another crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, three Congress candidates managed to retain their security deposits. Abhishek Dutt, contesting from Kasturba Nagar, emerged as the only Congress candidate to secure a second-place finish in his constituency. The other two—Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi Jat and Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav from Badli—also managed to save their deposits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For most candidates, however, the results were dismal. The majority finished third, trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In some Muslim-majority constituencies, INC candidates even fell behind those from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), further underlining the party’s decline.

Congress Fails to Win a Single Seat for the Third Consecutive Election

This election marks the third consecutive time that INC has failed to secure a single seat in the Delhi Assembly. Out of the 70 candidates it fielded, an overwhelming 67 lost their security deposits—a stark indicator of the party’s diminishing influence in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, a minor silver lining emerged for the Congress in the form of a 2.1% increase in vote share compared to the previous election. While this uptick is marginal, some party leaders see it as a sign of potential revival.

PM Modi Mocks Electoral Performance of Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jibe at the INC’s continued electoral struggles, likening their performance to a “gold medal of defeat.” Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters on Saturday, Modi pointed out that Congress had registered a “double hattrick of zeroes” in Delhi elections.

“Today again, the people have sent a clear message to the INC. The party has now hit a double hattrick of zero in the Delhi election. The oldest party in the country has not been able to win a single seat in the national capital for the last six elections,” Modi remarked.

He further criticized Congress’ impact on its allies, calling it a “parasite” that weakens its partners.

“The party has become a parasite. Not only does it go down itself, but it takes others down with it. One by one, they are finishing off all their allies,” he added.

A Bleak Future for INC in Delhi?

With another election ending in a wipeout for Congress, the road ahead remains uncertain for the party in Delhi. While the slight increase in vote share offers a faint glimmer of hope, the larger picture suggests that regaining lost ground will be an uphill battle.

Also Read: Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Filed under

Delhi Election Result 2025 Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes

Delhi Election Results: AAP’s Loss Sets Internet On Fire With Memes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brand Worth 850 Million Euros, Dominates Global Media With 22.3 Million Articles Yearly

Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Humiliation for Congress in Delhi Elections as 67 Out of 70 Candidates Lose Deposits

Full list Of BJP Winners In Delhi Election Results 2025

Full list Of BJP Winners In Delhi Election Results 2025

Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Delhi Election Results: Here Are The Six Candidates Who Secure Single-Digit Votes

Entertainment

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox