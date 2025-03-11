Three Killed In Slum Fire In Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Leads To LPG Explosion

A devastating fire broke out in a slum in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area in the early hours of Monday, claiming the lives of three people. The blaze erupted around 2:15 a.m., with an LPG cylinder explosion further intensifying the flames.

Fire tenders were immediately deployed to the site and successfully brought the fire under control after an extensive operation. Following the incident, officials from the fire department, Delhi Police’s Crime Team, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, Delhi Police confirmed. Authorities are continuing their investigation to assess the extent of damage and identify any potential negligence that may have contributed to the tragedy.

