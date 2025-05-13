Three LeT Terrorists Killed In Shopian Forest Encounter

Three terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-backed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were neutralised in an intense encounter with security forces in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to a senior police officer, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police based on precise intelligence inputs indicating terrorist presence in the dense forest zone. As the forces advanced during the combing operation, they came under fire from the hiding militants.

In the ensuing gunfight, all three terrorists were eliminated. The identities of the slain militants are yet to be officially confirmed. Security forces have continued search operations in the area to rule out the presence of any additional threats.

