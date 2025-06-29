Three Men Arrested For Poisoning And Killing 5 Tigers In MM Hills Sanctuary In K’taka

Probe reveals poisoning of tiger to avenge the killing

The Forest Department and Police authorities have cracked a sensational wildlife case involving the poisoning and killing of a Tigress and her 4 cubs at the Male Mahadeshwara Hills forest region and arrested 3 persons in connection with the incident.

According to an official statement by the Forest Ministry, the authorities are investigating the killing of the five tigers, and three individuals have been arrested and are being questioned.

The accused have been identified as Konappa, Madaraju, and Nagaraju, all of them hailing from Koppa village.

The case has been taken up under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Karnataka Forest Act, 1969, Forest Minister Eashwar Khandre stated.

According to the police, the arrested individuals have confessed to poisoning the carcass of a cow that was killed by a tiger a week ago.

To avenge the tiger, the trio had smeared pesticide on the carcass of the dead cow as they knew that the tiger that had hunted it would return to eat it.

Forest department officials said that the tigress, which had hunted the cow, came back with her four cubs and consumed the pesticide-laced meat, and all five tigers were found dead at closer proximity while they were headed to search for water, forest department sources said.

According to the police, one of the accused, Nagaraju, used to graze the cows owned by Madaraju and Konappa.

Last Sunday, while Nagaraj was away, Konappa and Madaraju had taken the cattle, including cows, for grazing, while a tiger had hunted and killed one of their cows. The tigress had killed a cow named ‘Kenchi’.

Angry Maduraju shared his grief with Nagaraju, and the duo, with the help of others, decided to avenge the big cat, police sources said.

They procured pesticide, entered the forest, and found the carcass of the dead cow, which they laced with it.

The following day, the tigress and her four cubs consumed the poisoned meat and were killed.

As the news spread throughout the village, there was a massive public outcry from environmentalists and wildlife activists, after which the accused parties went into hiding.

Earlier, police had taken Maduraju’s father, Shivanna, into custody. In an attempt to protect his son, Shivanna falsely confessed to poisoning the tigers.

Following the arrests and confession of the actual culprits, the police have now dropped Shivanna’s name from the case, sources stated.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) and Nodal Officer (All India Tiger Estimation) Kumar Pushkar as the head of the investigation team, replacing the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

The investigation team includes Chief Forest Conservator T. Hiralal, APCCF Srinivasulu, NTCA representative Malleshappa, veterinary officer of Mysuru Zoo Dr. Shashidhar, and wildlife expert and activist Sanjay Gubbi.

The carcasses of the tigress and the cubs were discovered at the Meenyam forest area, within the Hoogyam Range of the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.

